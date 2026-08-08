A new Ballydoyle star? Half-brother to Precise set for debut in warm Curragh maiden

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Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Raging Bull

Guidenstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden (2.15, Curragh, Sunday)

What's the story?

A typically well-bred Ballydoyle colt lines up in this often-informative maiden, one which has been one recently by subsequent Group 1 winners Delacroix (2024) and

Diego Velazquez (2023). Joseph O'Brien's top-class stayer Al Riffa also won the contest in 2022, so it is a race to very much keen an eye on.

Will Raging Bull be the next star colt for Ballydoyle? He's very much bred to be.

How's he bred?

Very well. He is bred on the same Wootton Bassett-Galileo cross which has thrown up top-class performers such as Whirl, Hawk Mountain, Puerto Rico and the aforementioned Al Riffa.

Bred by the O’Brien family’s Whisperview Trading, the May-born colt is out of Way To My Heart , a sister to dual Listed scorer Kingfisher, runner-up in the Irish Derby and Gold Cup. Way To My Heart was only placed on the track but she has proven a high-class broodmare, her most notable offspring being Precise .

That Starspangledbanner filly was crowned champion two-year-old filly last year after wins in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies' Mile, while she landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes this year.

Precise: multiple Group 1-winning filly and Classic star Credit: Patrick McCann

Way To My Heart has another yearling filly by Wootton Bassett who will sell at Tattersalls Book 1 in October.

Who does he face?

The colt's rivals include stablemate Shakespeare, a son of Dubawi and Nassau Stakes winner Lady Bowthorpe who sold to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 1,300,000gns at Book 1 last year. The colt has placed on both starts and is open to further improvement with more experience under his belt.

Further Ballydoyle runner Lake Lugano is a Starspangledbanner half-brother to Debutante Stakes scorer and Moyglare runner-up Agartha, while Joseph O'Brien's Loughrea N Roll is a brother to 2025 Jersey Stakes winner Noble Champion and a half-brother to the popular and durable Pogo.

Aga Khan homebred Romayan is by Siyouni and out of a stakes-placed Nathaniel half-sister to Group 2 winner Rajsaman, while another son of Siyouni, Selosse, is a half-brother to Group 2-winning juvenile Green Impact.

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