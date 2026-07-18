‘Our long-term strategy has always been to broaden genetic diversity’ - triple Group 1 winner Advertise on the move to Turkey

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Advertise , a triple Group 1-winning sprinter and sire of Group winners, has been sold to Yigit Stud in Turkey to continue his stallion career in a deal brokered by Michael Shefflin.

The son of Showcasing has resided at Knockmullen House Stud for the last two seasons. He initially retired to stand at the National Stud and remained at the Newmarket operation for three seasons before transferring to Manton Park Stud for 2023, where he stood for two years.

Advertise has sired four individual Group winners from five black-type scorers overall, headed by Group 2 Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke. He is also responsible for last year's Oh So Sharp Stakes winner Calendar Girl, as well as fellow Group 3 scorers Al Shabab Storm and Secret Satire.

Advertise won the Group 2 July and Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at two and then the Commonwealth Cup and Prix Maurice de Gheest at three for Martyn Meade. He was also second to fellow Turkey-based sire Ten Sovereigns in the July Cup that season.

Cool Hoof Luke: son of Advertise landed the 2024 Gimcrack Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Yigit Stud's Refik Yigit said: "At Yigit Stud, our long-term strategy has always been to broaden the genetic diversity available to our breeding programme and to the Turkish thoroughbred industry. After acquiring Arizona from Coolmore in 2024 , we further strengthened our stallion roster in 2025 with the acquisition of Belardo from Godolphin . This year, we are continuing to pursue that strategy with the acquisition of Advertise. A three-time Group 1 winner, Advertise is also the sire of Loco Sugar, who has already demonstrated the suitability of the bloodline to Turkish racing with two [local] Group 1 and two Group 2 victories in Turkey.

"With the addition of Advertise alongside Arizona and Belardo, Yigit Stud continues to build a stallion roster based on proven international performance, outstanding pedigrees, and long-term value for Turkish breeders.

"We will continue to invest in bloodlines from Ireland and Great Britain that we believe can adapt successfully to the Turkish racing and breeding environment. This year, Yigit Stud also plans to be active at the breeding stock sales in Great Britain and Ireland, with the aim of acquiring mares who we believe will complement our stallions and further strengthen our broodmare band."

He added: "On a personal note, I would also like to thank Michael Shefflin for representing us in Ireland and Great Britain and for his continued support and contribution to our activities in the region."

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