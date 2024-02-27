'Our clients are finding him an easy stallion to like' - Bouttemont's first mares confirmed in foal

Rathbarry Stud's first-season sire Bouttemont has made a fast start to his new career with his first three mares confirmed in foal.

Two of the in-foal mares were sent to him by Whisperview Trading, namely Rival Queen, who is out of a Galileo half-sister to Invincible Spirit and Kodiac, and Along The Shore, a winner out of a Sadler’s Wells half-sister to Pilsudski.

The other mare in foal to him is Loire, a Kodiac half-sister to the Group 1-placed sprinter Tupi.

Bouttemont, a six-time winner on the track, including of the Group 3 Prix de Meautry, for Yann Barberot, retired to Rathbarry this year at an opening fee of £5,000. The stud confirmed that 20 other mares are holding service to him.

Bouttemont winning the 2022 Prix de Meautry

Niamh Woods of Rathbarry said: "We're delighted with the start Bouttemont has made to his stallion career. Every mare covered by him that has been scanned so far has turned up pregnant, so we couldn’t ask for any more.

"He's proving to be very popular and we're particularly excited by the volume of stakes-performing and stakes-producing mares he is attracting.

"Our clients are finding him an easy stallion to like, as there's a big sense of deja vu with him being a son of Acclamation that looks so similar to his sire and has his same easy temperament. He’s going to get a great chance to succeed as a stallion."

Bouttemont stands alongside his sire Acclamation, as well as Kodi Bear and State Of Rest.

