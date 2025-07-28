'One of the hidden gems of the sales season' - Goffs Orby Book 2 entries unveiled

The catalogue for Goffs Orby Book 2 is now available online and features 433 yearlings set to be offered on October 1-2.

Catalogue highlights include a Saxon Warrior sister to dual Group 3 winner Greenland (lot 471); an Acclamation filly out of a half-sister to Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Siskin (543); a filly by Blue Point out of a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Capla Temptress (725); a Teofilo three-parts brother to Irish 1,000 Guineas and Yorkshire Oaks winner Pleascach (776); plus a Sea The Moon half-brother to multiple Group scorer and Prix Jean Romanet runner-up Rosscarbery (801).

Other entries include a Saxon Warrior filly out of Group 3 Princess Margaret Stakes winner Soraaya (834); a Sioux Nation half-brother to Group 2-winning juvenile Jasour (875); and a Cotai Glory brother to Listed winner Alpha Capture (895).

This year has been another strong season for Book 2 graduates, headed by the likes of Poule d'Essai des Pouliches runner-up Shes Perfect, Group 2 Greenlands Stakes scorer James’s Delight and multiple Listed winner Lady With The Lamp as well as stakes winners in France, Italy and Poland.

The sale has also delivered excellent value for breeze-up consignors, headed by the €9,000 Kodi Bear colt bought by Johnny Hurley of Woodlands Lodge who returned a price of £500,000 when selling to Godolphin at the Doncaster Breeze-Up. Later in the breeze-up season, Roderic Kavanagh’s Glending Stables topped the inaugural Goffs Classic Breeze-Up Sale on Irish Derby weekend with their Starspangledbanner colt selling to Meridian Bloodstock for €330,000, having bought him at last year’s Orby Book 2 for just €29,000.

Every yearling in Orby Book 2 is eligible for the Two Million Series, with its €2,000,000 prize fund divided equally between Europe’s richest two-year-old race, the €1,000,000 Goffs Million and €1,000,000 of €50,000 Bonuses across a programme of two-year-old races in Ireland and Britain.

Goffs group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Orby Book 2 could be described as one of the hidden gems of the sales season, representing exceptional value and opportunity for buyers, and we celebrated some unforgettable success stories for our buyers throughout 2025 that originated at Book 2.

"As with Orby Book 1, we emphasised quality in our Book 2 inspections, and slightly reduced numbers to offer buyers a deliberately tighter catalogue of classy commercial yearlings. With the sale concluding a day earlier than usual, following feedback from clients with commitments later in the week, we urge buyers to include the entire sale in their plans. It truly is one you cannot afford to miss."

Take a look at the catalogue here.

Read more

'A catalogue that cannot be missed' - Classic-winning siblings engaged in blockbuster Goffs Orby line-up

Goodwood the next battleground for a sire title which is proving hard to call

A bit of magic as Cheshire Dancer provides her hard-working breeder with a well-timed tonic

'At €3,000, you couldn't really leave her behind' - gamble on broodmare All On Red paying off with Anthelia

Sizzling weekend for Too Darn Hot continues as Tornado Alert lands Group 1 honours in Germany