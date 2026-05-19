Nominees announced for the 2026 TBA Flat Breeders' Awards

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The shortlisted nominees have been announced for six of the 13 award categories at this year’s TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening which takes place on Wednesday, July 8 at Chippenham Park.

Hosted by racing broadcaster Gina Bryce, the dedicated evening will celebrate British-bred successes from across the 2025 Flat racing season and will bring together the British Flat breeding community.

Kate Sigsworth, deputy chair of the TBA and chair of the TBA Flat Racing Committee said: "We are really looking forward to the annual TBA Flat Breeders' Awards, which really kick starts Newmarket's July festival. It’s a special occasion for the British breeding community and the wider racing industry to come together to celebrate the achievements of the past Flat season and to recognise the individuals who have made — and continue to make — a significant contribution to British breeding.

"We are especially grateful to Ace Stud for their generous sponsorship of the event for the first time. This is an exciting time for Harris Li and Rachel Zhang and their team with Shaquille’s first yearlings due to go through the sales ring later this year and their sponsorship of these awards demonstrates a generous commitment to the British breeding sector.

"Congratulations to all of this year’s nominees — we hope they will be joined by their hard-working teams to share this celebration.”

The winners of the Flat statistical awards will also be presented on the night along with the TBA Stud Employee Award. Sponsored by Peter Stanley’s New England Stud, the winning individual will take home a £2,000 prize along with a Charlie Langton bronze with the winner announced on the night.

New for this year is an international award which has been introduced to highlight the achievements of British bred horses around the globe and will be sponsored by Newmarket Equine Hospital.

The evening also hosts two prestigious awards including the Andrew Devonshire and Dominion bronzes, with the winner of each selected by the TBA Trustees from a shortlist of nominees by closed vote and announced on the night.

The awards and nominees:

TBA SILVER ROSE BOWL - Flat Breeder of the Year sponsored by Ace Stud

Godolphin

Juddmonte Farms

Tweenhills

Whitsbury Manor Stud

TBA SILVER SALVER - Special Merit Award (Flat) sponsored by Streets Bloodstock

Branton Court Stud

Dukes Stud and Overbury Stud

Mickley Stud

St Albans Bloodstock

LANGHAM CUP - Small Breeder of the Year presented by the National Stud

Andrew Bengough

Bumble Mitchell and Sally Nicholls

Fiona Wiliams

John McGrandles

Maywood Stud

FILLY OF MERIT AWARD - sponsored by Cheveley Park Stud

ARGENTINE TANGO - Bearstone Stud

FITZELLA - Parks Farm Stud

HAVANA ANNA - Dukes Stud and Overbury Stud

LADY ILZE - Lulu Winter

ROYAL FIXATION - Dave Weston

H. J. JOEL SILVER SALVER - Broodmare of the Year (Flat) sponsored by Barton Stud

GREY MYSTERE - Dukes Stud and Overbury Stud

ICKY WOO - Mickley Stud

LIBERISQUE - Andrew Bengough

MOSA MINE - Maywood Stud

INTERNATIONAL AWARD - showcasing British-breeding best on an international stage, sponsored by Newmarket Equine Hospital

CHOISYA - Rabbah Bloodstock

(Sir) DELIUS - David and Trish Brown

LUSH LIPS - The Pocock family

NOTABLE SPEECH - Godolphin

Other awards to be presented during the evening include:

BBA Silver Cigar Box, sponsored by BBA Shipping Leading British-based Stallion (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: DUBAWI

The British EBF Silver Cup, (formerly the Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup) Leading British-based Stallion (Individual Flat winner)

Winner previously announced: HAVANA GREY

The Queen’s Silver Cup, presented by Newsells Park Winery Leading British-based Flat Breeder (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: GODOLPHIN

Tattersalls Silver Salver, sponsored by Tattersalls Leading British-based First Season Sire (Flat earnings)

Winner previously announced: PALACE PIER

Dominion Bronze

To be announced at the TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening

Andrew Devonshire Bronze

To be announced at the TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening

Stud Employee Award, sponsored by New England Stud

To be announced at the TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards evening

Tickets cosy £98 (inc VAT) per person and are available to buy via the events section on the TBA website. Event admission includes a welcome drinks reception sponsored by Newsells Park Winery, a two-course dinner with wine sponsored by the National Stud and the awards ceremony.

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