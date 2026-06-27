Night Of Thunder's reign extends with Estrange's Pretty Polly victory

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Estrange was rewarded for her consistency with a first Group 1 victory in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday, adding to the remarkable run of Night Of Thunder in the process.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly is out of the Juddmonte-bred Oasis Dream mare Alienate, a half-sister to St Leger hero Logician and full-sister to Grade 1 producer Sleep Walk, the dam of US star Whitebeam, among a large number of black-type winners or performers. The further family extends to Group 1 winner and sire Cityscape, as well as high-class sprinter and top-level sire Bated Breath.

Alienate had sold to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for 100,000gns at the 2017 Tattersalls December Mares Sale and Estrange was bred by Anthony Stroud, Trevor Stewart and James Hanly.

Estrange, a 425,000gns purchase by Cheveley Park when selling from Hanly's Ballyhimikin Stud's draft in 2022, is now the 13th individual Group/Grade 1 winner for her sire. The Kildangan Stud resident supplied three Group 1 winners at Royal Ascot this month , namely Queen Anne Stakes victor Ten Bob Tony, unbeaten St James’s Palace Stakes and 2,000 Guineas hero Bow Echo, plus emphatic Prince of Wales’s winner Ombudsman, who was also bred by Hanly.

Night Of Thunder was crowned last year's British and Irish champion sire and he holds a comfortable lead over Frankel in a bid to retain that crown. He stood in 2026 for a career-high fee of €200,000 and that could go even higher for 2027.

Ballinea Star (middle): new juvenile Group scorer for Space Blues Credit: Patrick McCann

There was another Group-winning result for a Kildangan-based sire as the Robson De Aguiar-trained Ballinea Star sprang a surprise in the Group 3 Anglesey Stakes to become the second individual Pattern scorer for Darley's second-season sire Space Blues .

The filly was bred by Old Carhue Stud out of the Rip Van Winkle mare Jeanne Girl, herself a winner at the Curragh over six furlongs. Now the winner of her last two starts, Ballinea Star sold to Fagner Santos for just €26,000 at Book 2 of the Goffs Orby Sale last autumn.

Space Blues is responsible for last year's Phoenix Stakes winner Power Blue, who is also trained by De Aguiar. The sire's roll of honour is headed by that Group 1 victor, alongside Listed winners Vasy and Drago Blues, as well as multiple Group 2 performer Do Or Do Not.

Later on in the card, Sun Goddess went one better than her recent runner-up effort in the Albany Stakes with a clear-cut Group 2 score in the Airlie Stud Stakes.

The Sioux Nation filly was bred by Owenstown Bloodstock out of Etoile Bleu, a Starspangledbanner half-sister to the Group-winning Scream Blue Murder, the second dam of 2026 Jersey Stakes victor Thesecretadversary.

Sun Goddess was purchased for £120,000 by Avenue Bloodstock on behalf of Coolmore's MV Magnier at the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale.

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