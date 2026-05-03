Never say never as True Love earns a first for her sire in 1,000 Guineas

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No Nay Never was ending a long wait for his first European Classic when the irrepressible True Love rectified the situation in Sunday’s Betfred 1,000 Guineas.

Speed has been of the essence among the progeny of Coolmore’s sire, who slipped into the operation as an heir to Scat Daddy after a slick career with Wesley Ward highlighted by wins in the Norfolk Stakes and Prix Morny back in 2013.

Quickly up to a six-figure fee, True Love is among ten Group or Grade 1 winners produced by his first eight crops to hit the track, this filly having reached those heights in last autumn’s Cheveley Park Stakes.

For the most part, they have been blistering juvenile or sprinting talents, such as Blackbeard, Ten Sovereigns and Little Big Bear, for all that Wichita was beaten only a neck by Kameko in the 2,000 Guineas in 2020.

What many of his more precocious performers lack is the secret weapons on True Love’s female side. She is out of Alluringly, a daughter of one of the most successful distaff influences in the world, Fastnet Rock, who died in September . The stallion's daughters have produced 165 stakes winners.

True Love’s dam Alluringly (left) chased home Enable in the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Alluringly also stayed very well, having chased home Enable in the Cheshire Oaks and finished third, albeit at a respectful distance, in the Oaks itself at Epsom.

Even more significantly, Alluringly is a great-granddaughter of blue hen Urban Sea, so True Love can claim to have the Classic quality of Galileo and Sea The Stars in her wheelhouse. Her grandmother, All Too Beautiful, was second in an Oaks to Ouija Board in 2004 and her ‘aunt’, Wonder Of Wonders, was runner-up to Dancing Rain in 2011.

Having produced two other Group 2 winners, Lily Pond and True Love’s sister Truly Enchanting, Alluringly has an unnamed two-year-old filly by Frankel and last visited City Of Troy.

The uplifting performance of Jancis in the Dahlia Stakes will have been cheered some 7,000-odd miles south of Newmarket by her Chilean owner-breeder Arturo Cousino.

A daughter of Tamayuz, the five-year-old is from a line which is regarded among the finest in his South American homeland. Cousino purchased Jancis’s granddam Blameless in a partnership with bloodstock agent Chad Schumer for €22,000 at Goffs in 2014.

The newly-anointed Group 2 winner is the first and only foal of the minor French scorer Blame The Ruler, by Ruler Of The World, and her trainer Willie McCreery explained the unusual circumstances of her arrival.

Jancis (Sean Levey) wins the Dahlia Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

“This mare was in utero on the plane in Amsterdam to go to America and then on to Chile, but her dam was uncomfortable on the plane and came back to Ireland,” he said. “Sadly she died two weeks after having this foal.”

McCreery explained the connection arose as he trains for Ballylinch Stud, where Cousino boards his horses in Ireland. She is named after the well-known wine critic Jancis Robinson.

“Arturo has a vineyard and every time Jancis wins we get a case,” he added. “So we try to win as much as we can as it’s beautiful wine!”

Tamayuz, who spent a long time at Derrinstown Stud and has supplied top-level winners already through the likes of Simca Mille and G Force, was a very smart miler and another relative of Urban Sea. He is a grandson of that mare’s half-sister Allez Les Trois, making the Prix du Jockey Club winner Anabaa Blue among his close relatives.

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