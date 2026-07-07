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National Stud CEO Anna Kerr headlines Women in Racing panel event
Women In Racing (WiR) has announced the panel for its in-person event in partnership with the National Stud, to be held at the Newmarket operation on Friday, July 17.
Led by the National Stud's CEO Anna Kerr, the event will feature the following panellists:
- Linda Nguyenova, founder and CEO of KONEKTT
- Zoe Elliott, head of careers marketing at the BHA
- Sophie Buckley, owner of Culworth Grounds Farm
- Naomi Mellor, CEO of the Thoroughbred Breeders Association
- Panel host: Eileen Harte, therapeutic coach
Highlights include a panel discussion examining the different forms leadership can take, the importance of lifting others as we progress, and the role everyone can play in shaping a more inclusive and supportive industry. The programme also includes opportunities to connect with fellow attendees over lunch, as well as an exclusive tour of the stud.
WiR chair Cheryl Caves said: "Leadership is about far more than a job title. It’s about influence, confidence, advocacy, and creating opportunities for others. Join us at the National Stud in Newmarket for a day dedicated to exploring what leadership means in horseracing today, and how we can encourage, support and champion more women to step forward and lead in their own way.
"Whether you hold a senior position, manage a team, or are simply looking to make a difference, this event will challenge traditional ideas of leadership and celebrate the impact women have across every level of racing."
Itinerary
From 10.15am: arrival and networking
11am panel discussion and Q&A
1pm lunch and networking
2pm tour of stud
4pm event ends
Ticket bookings and further details are available here.
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