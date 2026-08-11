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'My blood pressure was taking a bit of a knock' - Sun Goddess points to brighter days for Owenstown Stud
Tom Peacock speaks to John Tuthill about breeding the Phoenix Stakes winner
John Tuthill had attempted to maintain a laissez-faire disposition as Sunday's Keeneland Phoenix Stakes drew closer.
The significance to his Owenstown Stud of Sun Goddess and the excitement generated as she scythed through the field from last-to-first, however, meant that idea swiftly went out of the window.
"Somebody had told me that she hadn't beaten anything of great significance up to that point, which sort of shook my confidence in her a bit, so I went to the Curragh with no expectations at all and that did wonders for the nerves," Tuthill says.
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