Mullins, Weld and Harrington among expert panel for the ITBA's 'The Importance of Fillies in Breeding & Racing' seminar

The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association and a panel of industry experts will be at the Curragh on Sunday, July 21 for the ITBA Seminar.

A stellar panel of Pat Downes, Jessica Harrington, Willie Mullins and Dermot Weld have been secured for what promises to be an afternoon of discussion and lively debate, hosted by Leo Powell.



The seminar, titled ‘The Importance of Fillies in Breeding & Racing’, will focus on all matters around the importance of the broodmare, and discuss the benefits of producing from fillies with form.

The seminar will be followed by the South Leinster Breeders Recognition Awards, which will acknowledge the achievements of South Leinster breeders and Irish-bred horses during 2023, both Flat and National Hunt.

In addition, the event will provide breeders and attendees with the opportunity to engage directly with industry stakeholders throughout the day.

Doors will open at 11:30am and the seminar will commence at midday sharp. The ITBA encourages attendees to arrive early to avail of this networking opportunity.

The first race, following the seminar, is due off at 2pm, with the card featuring three Group races led by the Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes.

Entry to the seminar will include racecourse admission and a racecard. Following the seminar and awards, refreshments will be available for all attendees.

Registration is essential: email hmarks@itba.ie or call the ITBA on 045 877 543.

The event is free to attend for ITBA, AIRO and IRTA members; please quote your membership number or organisation when registering.

For non-members who wish to attend, there is a €10 entrance fee which includes raceday admission.

