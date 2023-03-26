Mares scanning in foal to champion Baaeed and Sprint Cup winner Minzaal

Shadwell has announced that both of its new stallions, world champion Baaeed and Group 1 winner Minzaal, have successfully commenced their stud careers with the new recruits having more than 30 mares scanned in foal by now.

Stephen Collins, Shadwell's European bloodstock manager, said: “We are thrilled with how both Baaeed and Minzaal have commenced their first books, with each horse consistently reporting in-foal mares on a daily basis."

Six-time Group 1 winner Baaeed stands at Nunnery Stud where the homebred son of Sea The Stars has successfully covered a blue-blooded group of mares headed by another Shadwell homebred, the Group 1 British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes winner Eshaada. The daughter of Muhaarar is out of a full-sister to retired Shadwell stallion Tamayuz and from the family of Baaeed's sire Sea The Stars.

Among the mares already in foal to the Royal Ascot winner is Seeking Solace, dam of July Cup and Middle Park Stakes winner Ten Sovereigns who has his first runners this season.

Other proven producers carrying a Baaeed foal include Azafata, dam of May Hill Stakes winner Fleeting who was also runner-up in the Irish Oaks and Prix de l'Opera and Jannah Flower, a dual Listed winner who was second in the Prix de Royallieu on her most recent run.

Autumn Lily, a winning daughter of Street Cry and the dam of Group 2 winner and Hong Kong Vase second Botanik is also in foal.



Baaeed was chosen as the first covering for the Listed second Darmoiselle, a Dubawi full-sister to first-season sire and champion two-year-old Too Darn Hot. Eastern Belle, dam of the Group 3 Diomed and Sovereign Stakes winner Megallan, and a Champs Elysees half-sister to Derby and Arc winner Golden Horn, is another mare now in foal to Baaeed.

Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has his first mares scanned in foal Credit: Grossick Racing

"Baaeed’s extraordinary achievements on the racecourse speak for themselves," remarked Collins, "and he has been supported by many of the world’s leading breeders with an excellent first book."

Group 1-winning sprinter Minzaal stands at Derrinstown Stud in County Kildare and the first-crop son of Mehmas has also made a successful start to life as a stallion. In a serendipitous twist, the first mare reported in foal to the Gimcrack winner belongs to his breeders Ringfort Stud. Derek and Gay Veitch have supported him and sent Shenoya, a Zoffany half-sister to the Group 2 Prix de Sandringham third Like A Charm to Minzaal.

Placed in the British Champions Sprint and the Prix Maurice de Gheest, in addition to his Haydock triumph, Minzaal has covered proven producers in his first book including Street Kitty, dam of Group 2 winner and multiple stakes-placed Sir Busker, and Just Devine whose three stakes performers are headed by the Hong Kong Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed Secret Weapon.

Desert Lantern, a More Than Ready half-sister to Grade 3 winner Antoinette, placed in the Coaching Club American Oaks and the Belmont Invitational Oaks, and out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner and young sire Space Blues, is among the early mares covered by Minzaal and confirmed in foal.

Collins added: "Meanwhile, Minzaal has also been incredibly well-received and has proven tremendously popular with commercial breeders as he continues to cover a high-class first book of mares.

"We would like to thank all our breeders for their support this season with all of our stallions, particularly our two extremely exciting new stallion prospects.”

