More homebred Oaks joy for Lady Bamford as Soul Sister proves too cool at Epsom

Impressive Oaks heroine Soul Sister not only provided Frankel with his tenth individual Classic winner among 28 top-flight scorers, she was also a second winner of the race for owner-breeder Lady Bamford.

Sporting the familiar burgundy silks that saw Sariska win by a head from Midday in 2009, Soul Sister cruised up the straight under Frankie Dettori to score by a length and three-quarters from odds-on favourite Savethelastdance (by Galileo) and 1,000 Guineas fourth Caernarfon (Cityscape).

Lady Bamford's three-time winner remains as exciting a prospect as Sariska, who followed up in the Irish Oaks and won the Middleton Stakes the following year. Also placed in the Yorkshire Oaks - behind Dar Re Mi no less - Champion Stakes and the following year's Coronation Cup, the daughter of Pivotal is now the dam of two winners, including the Listed-placed Snow Moon, by Oasis Dream. The owner's Daylesford Stud in the Cotswolds also produced the 2015 French Oaks winner Star Of Seville

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Soul Sister is the sixth foal out of Dansili's Prix de la Nonette winner and multiple US Grade 1-placed performer Dream Peace, a close relation to the likes of French 2,000 Guineas second Catcher In The Rye.

Dream Peace, the dam of Soul Sister, selling to Hugo Lascelles for 2,700,000gns at the 2013 Tattersalls December Mares Sale Credit: Laura Green

The Kilfrush Stud-bred 15-year-old had sold as a horse in training from Arqana in 2010, making €250,000 to Meridian International, while just over three years later - following her racing career for Robert Collet and then Chad Brown - had sold for 2,700,000gns to Hugo Lascelles Bloodstock at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

Dream Peace has proven a fine producer, with her first foal to hit the track, the Galileo-sired winner and Listed-placed Questionare soon followed by Soul Sister's full-brother in Herman Hesse, twice a winner for David O'Meara before finishing a close third in an Australian Group 3 last autumn for Ciaron Maher and David Eustace.

The next progeny to run was another son of Frankel in Dreamflight, the winner of the Group 3 Prix Thomas Bryon in 2021 for Andre Fabre, also winning at Listed level last March. He is another in Australia now, this time with Bjorn Baker. Soul Sister is his year-younger sibling, while Dream Peace has a yearling filly by Le Havre and produced a filly by Sea The Stars this year. There is another two-year-old half-brother by Sea The Stars, named Son Of Peace, registered in training with Fabre.

Soul Sister was providing Frankel with more Classic success on the Epsom Downs, following Anapurna in the 2019 Oaks and Adayar in the 2021 Derby.

