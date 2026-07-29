"Moody fits perfectly with our ambitions on and off the racecourse" – Bond Thoroughbreds adds Group 3 winner to expanding broodmare band

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Bond Thoroughbreds has bolstered its growing racing and breeding operation with the purchase of brilliant Group 3 Meadow Court Stakes winner Moody , who will remain in training with Paddy Twomey before retiring to the operation's broodmare band.

The acquisition further strengthens the relationship between Bond Thoroughbreds and Paddy Twomey Racing, with the operation continuing to expand its string of horses with the trainer alongside its sponsorship of the yard.

Charlie Bond, CEO of Bond Thoroughbreds, said: "Bond Thoroughbreds are delighted to have purchased Moody. She is a hugely talented filly who has improved with every run for Paddy this year and has some very exciting entries for the remainder of the season.

Reigning champion sire Night Of Thunder is also making an impressive start as a broodmare sire. His daughters have already produced 33 winners from just 62 runners, headed by four stakes winners including this season's Oaks heroine Thundering On.

"Being by the outstanding Night Of Thunder, Moody fits perfectly with our ambitions to compete at the highest level on the racecourse while also strengthening the future of our broodmare band in support of our young stallion Maranoa Charlie,” said Bond.

“This season's Oaks winner is out of a daughter of Night Of Thunder and he is already making a bright start as a broodmare sire.

"Moody follows our purchase of Concorde Agreement earlier this year with similar long-term objectives.”

Maranoa Charlie stands at Tally-Ho Stud Credit: Alice Fitzgerald

Bond Thoroughbreds acquired Maranoa Charlie in June 2025, with the son of Wootton Bassett signing off his racing career by winning the Group 1 Prix de la Foret in the operation's silks.

Having covered his first book of mares at Tally-Ho Stud earlier this year, Charlie Bond said the continued recruitment drive for high-class fillies is part of the operation's long-term commitment to supporting the young stallion.

"Maranoa Charlie covered a huge first book, but our commitment extends well beyond his debut season. Acquiring Group-winning fillies over ten furlongs reflects our belief that, while he has the profile to sire precocious two-year-olds, he also has the potential to produce Classic performers.

“Maranoa Charlie himself was the highest-rated two-year-old in France before reaching his peak at the end of his three-year-old campaign.

“Paddy has been a fantastic addition to our team and our relationship has continued to grow through both our sponsorship of the yard and an increasingly exciting string of horses.

Moody was purchased by Twomey for €125,000 at last year's Arqana December Breeding Stock Sale, coming under the hammer having landed one of her two starts for breeder Godolphin.

Since transferring to the trainer's stable, she has been unbeaten in three starts, culminating in her Group 3 success at the Curragh.

Twomey said: "We're naturally delighted for Mel Sutcliffe, who has enjoyed a wonderful experience with his very first horse in training with us. To buy Moody for €125,000 and see her develop into a multiple stakes winner has been immensely satisfying for everyone involved.

"I'd also like to thank Charlie Bond and Bond Thoroughbreds for their continued confidence in our team. Charlie has become a tremendous supporter of the yard through both his sponsorship and his growing string of horses with us. Moody is an exciting addition to the operation and we're looking forward to campaigning her in Bond Thoroughbreds' colours for the remainder of the season."

Moody will continue her campaign in Bond Thoroughbreds' colours with Paddy Twomey before ultimately retiring to the operation's broodmare band, where she will support the long-term future of Maranoa Charlie.

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