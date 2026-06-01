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Molly Mooney appointed as Aga Khan Studs bloodstock executive

Molly Mooney: new bloodstock executive for the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland
Molly Mooney: new bloodstock executive for the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland
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The Aga Khan Studs in Ireland has announced the appointment of Molly Mooney as bloodstock executive. 

Mooney will assume responsibility for nominations and client relations, taking over the role from Julie White, a long-standing and highly respected member of the team.

A graduate in Agricultural Science from University College Dublin, Mooney has gained extensive experience across the bloodstock industry. Her career has included roles at the National Stud in Newmarket, Ashford Stud in Kentucky, Rathasker Stud in Naas, and most recently with the Grassick family at Newtown Stud.

Pat Downes, manager of the Irish studs, said: "We are delighted to welcome Molly to the team at Gilltown. She brings a wealth of industry experience to this position, and I'm confident she will be a great addition.

"On behalf of everyone at the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland and in France, I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Julie White for her many years of dedication and outstanding contribution."

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