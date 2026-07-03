Modern icons and undisputed champions: seven great stallions to have won the Eclipse

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Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse is one of the most important stallion-making races of the season, where the likes of Constitution River and Gethin attempt to rubber-stamp their credentials. It matters because history says so; nearly all of the winners over the last decade and a half are at European studs including the likes of Golden Horn, Ghaiyyath and last year’s winner Delacroix.

Here are seven of the most successful:

Persimmon (1897) – One of the early winners, who beat a small field just a month after landing the Gold Cup and was retired not long afterwards. He became a multiple champion sire and broodmare sire, and was chiefly responsible in his first crop for Sceptre, arguably the most decorated filly of all time and a four-time Classic winner.

Bayardo (1909) – After enduring his share of bad luck in the Guineas and Derby, the Eclipse was one of an 11-race winning streak during the season for Alfred Cox's brilliant colt. Bayardo went on to be twice champion sire from Manton Stud and produced Triple Crown heroes Gainsborough and Gay Crusader.

Fairway - easy eight-length winner

Fairway (1928) – Lord Derby's colt, who had blown out in the Derby, roared back to form by thrashing Royal Minstrel – his conqueror the following year – by eight lengths. Fairway became one of the dominant sires of the 1930s and 40s, as a four-time champion whose classy offspring included another Eclipse star, Blue Peter.

Mill Reef (1971) – At the peak of his powers after success in the Guineas and the Derby, Mill Reef would continue through the Eclipse, King George and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Prior to Frankel in 2021, he was the most recent champion British and Irish sire to be standing in Britain (back in 1987), and the racing icon is commemorated with a statue at the National Stud.

Mill Reef's statue at the National Stud Credit: Dominic James

Sadler's Wells (1984) – This was a milestone victory against his elders for Vincent O'Brien's colt, who held off a fast-finishing Time Charter in a battle. From Coolmore Stud, Sadler's Wells became the most influential sire of modern history, securing a record 14 titles and extending his legacy as the father of Galileo.

Sea The Stars (2009) – Sandown was one of the stop-offs during that unforgettable six-race, Group 1 spree for John Oxx's consummate performer. Galileo’s half-brother is now in the conversation among a handful of Europe's leading sires, standing for a fee of €300,000 as father of the likes of Baaeed and Daryz.

Sea The Stars after winning the Eclipse Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nathaniel (2012) – Famously beaten by Frankel on his debut at Newmarket and on his farewell in the Champion Stakes, this slow-burning son of Galileo beat Farhh on his seasonal reappearance before going down to Danedream in the King George. Nathaniel is now among Britain’s top middle-distance sires, producing mare marvel Enable and Derby winner Desert Crown.

The future?

St Mark's Basilica (2021) – Added a vital all-aged title after his two French Classics when coming away from Addeybb and Mishriff. Of course it is too early to anoint him one of the next major sires at this juncture, but the early signs from Coolmore are positive, with Diamond Necklace – perhaps the best of the female Classic generation – emerging from his first crop, and he rates among the most exciting young guns.

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