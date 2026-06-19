Middle Park winner and young sire Supremacy relocating to March Hare Stud

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Middle Park Stakes winner and Group-winning sire Supremacy will relocate to March Hare Stud from Yeomanstown Stud, the Suffolk operation has announced.

The son of Mehmas was a top-class juvenile for Clive Cox, comfortably winning at Windsor on his second start before landing the Group 2 Richmond Stakes by four lengths.

He went on to Group 1 success when landing the Middle Park at Newmarket by half a length from Lucky Vega and Minzaal.

Supremacy was retired to Yeomanstown Stud after a winless three-year-old campaign, standing for an initial fee of €12,500. His progeny are headed by the likeable Anthelia , winner of the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes and Listed National Stakes last year.

The Middleham Park filly also captured the valuable Weatherbys Super Sprint in between those stakes victories.

Supremacy will join a roster which includes 2,000 Guineas hero Magna Grecia, fellow Middle Park winner Charming Thought, Group 2-winning sprinter Invincible Army and Listed winner and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes runner-up Roseman.

A fee will be announced at a later date.

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