Meydan Group winner Midnight Sands recruited to Norton Grove Stud roster

Midnight Sands: Meydan Group 3 winner will stand at Norton Grove Stud for 2024
Midnight Sands: Meydan Group 3 winner will stand at Norton Grove Stud for 2024

Meydan Group 3 winner Midnight Sands has been recruited to stand at Norton Grove Stud for 2024. 

The seven-year-old, bred by Flaxman Holdings, was a €90,000 private sale from Brown Island Stables at the Arqana Breeze-Up Sale. 

He started his career in Britain with James Given for The Cool Silk Partnership before heading to Doug Watson in Dubai, where he won on his second start and went on to land a five-timer. 

He swapped stables to Brendan Walsh in America in September 2020 before returning to Watson the following spring. He claimed his biggest success in the Burj Nahaar that March. 

A son of Speightstown, Midnight Sands is the fourth foal out of the French Listed winner It's Midnight, a daughter of Shamardal and the winning Fairy King mare Witching Hour. He is a half-brother to America Grade 3 scorer Tusk, by Tapit. 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff
Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 17:23, 9 October 2023
