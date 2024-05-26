First foal of Prix Marcel Boussac heroine and €3.7m sale stunner Albigna to debut at Yarmouth

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (2.00 Yarmouth, Monday)

What's the story?

From the first Irish-bred crop of the sensational Wootton Bassett and out of a Group 1-winning juvenile, the potential of Attack is obvious. The Flaxman Stables-bred colt was a €460,000 purchase by China Horse Club, Qatar Racing and David Howden from last year's Goffs Orby Book 1 and cuts an exciting prospect in a contest won by some smart sorts in recent years.

A recent scorer is Godolphin's Naval Power, winner of this year's Singspiel Stakes at Meydan and twice placed at the highest level in the Maker's Mark Mile and Old Forester Bourbon Turf Classic, the latter effort coming earlier this month.

How's he bred?

The colt is the first foal out of Zoffany mare Albigna, a Niarchos homebred who won the Prix Marcel Boussac and Airlie Stud Stakes at two. She is a half-sister to Listed scorer Polybius and out of Prix de Pomone winner and Joe Hirsch Turf Classic Invitational second Freedonia and out of Forest Rain, a Caerleon half-sister to Breeders' Cup Mile scorer Domedriver and Prix du Prince d'Orange winner Tau Ceti.

The pedigree goes back to Bella Senora, a Northern Dancer sister to El Gran Senor and Try My Best.

Albigna formed part of the Niarchos draft at last term's Goffs November Mare Sale, selling to MV Magnier for €3,700,000. The mare has a yearling filly by Dubawi and was sold last November in foal to St Mark’s Basilica.

What was said at the Orby?

Speaking to the press pack, including Racing Post Bloodstock's James Thomas, after securing the colt at Kildare Paddocks last autumn, Qatar Racing's racing manager David Redvers explained: “He’s a horse that, as a group, we’ve had on our minds since we first saw him. He’s by a phenomenal sire of two-year-olds out of a Group 1-winning two-year-old.

Attack, as he is now known, in the ring at Kildare Paddocks last September when sold for €460,000 Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

"We’re looking to buy colts for Sheikh Fahad, China Horse Club and David Howden with a view to one day turning them into a stallion. He’s just a rockstar of an individual and definitely has a wonderful temperament.”

Who does he face?

Among his rivals is Dr T H G, a colt from the first crop of Coolmore's Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Sottsass. Making his first start for Ed Dunlop and the Megson family, the juvenile sold to Highflyer Bloodstock and Dunlop for 115,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2. He is a half-brother to Australian Listed winner Furrion and out of the stakes-placed Shamardal mare Acquainted, a daughter of Group winner Love Everlasting, by Pursuit Of Love.

Another to note is Shadwell's New Bay colt El Burhan, a 210,000gns Tattersalls December Foal Sale graduate from the family of Gran Criterium winner and Irish Derby second Sholokhov. The George Boughey runner was fourth to the exciting Ancient Truth at Newmarket not long ago.

The twice-raced Frankel colt Bretton Wood could start a big week for the Gredley family and is the first foal out of Prix Morny winner Pretty Pollyanna.

Middleham Park Racing's Masar colt Van Aert was a six-figure Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up purchase and hails from the smart family of Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Just The Judge.

