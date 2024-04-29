€2.6 million sister to Blackbeard out to make her own headlines in cracking Yarmouth maiden after sales saga

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Download The QuinnBet App Maiden Fillies' Stakes (3.15 Yarmouth, Tuesday)

Forecast odds: 3-1

What's the story?

Well, Run Away, as she is now, was more part of a saga than a story, being the highest-priced of the 31 yearling colts and fillies bought in 2022 for in excess of £20 million by agent Richard Knight across Britain, Ireland, France and the United States on behalf of Saleh Al Homaizi.

As we all know, the money was not forthcoming and sales companies had to unravel the mess by reoffering the stock, either privately or publicly.

Run Away had been purchased for €2.6 million at the Goffs Orby Sale as the sister of Blackbeard, who won six of his eight outings as a juvenile in 2022 for Coolmore and Aidan O’Brien, including the Group 1 Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. He was, however, shipped off to stud subsequently due to injury and he now stands at Coolmore for €20,000.

Run Away has ended up in the ownership of David Howden, Qatar Racing and Monceaux, and at the Andrew Balding yard. She didn’t race as a juvenile and this fillies’ maiden at Yarmouth could hardly be more interesting.

How's she bred?

Run Away is by renowned speed source – though he is much more than that – No Nay Never and out of Muirin, who as a two-year-old was a debut winner over this same seven-furlong trip, in her case at the Curragh, but didn’t go on from there.

Muirin is by Born To Sea out of a Pivotal mare, and after her racing career was sold for €210,000 to the Broadhurst Agency at the Goffs November Sale.

Run Away was bred by Newstead Breeding, as of course was Blackbeard, who was a relative snip at 270,000gns, albeit still a punchy enough price for a foal.

What was said at the sales?

Obviously, a lot of water has flown under the bridge since September 27, 2022, when Run Away proved a smash hit at Kildare Paddocks, but it’s nonetheless worthwhile to reflect on the comments to sales correspondent James Thomas that day.

Blackbeard's €2,600,000 sister in the ring at Goffs – now named Run Away, she has her first run on Tuesday Credit: Sarah Farnsworth/Goffs

Knight said of the acquisition: "I thought she was the absolute standout of the sale even without her brother on the page. Just as an individual she had everything; she's a lovely size, a lovely shape and a very athletic filly. Every time I went and saw her she did exactly what I wanted. Then you can add the brother and the sire into the mix too. I'm just delighted to get her."

On the seven-figure price, he added: "It was at the top of where we were thinking she would be but we didn't want to leave here without her. It's very exciting. She'll go back to Britain and be trained there, although no trainer has been decided upon yet."

Ciaran 'Flash' Conroy, whose Glenvale Stud consigned the filly, said: "You can never expect a price like that. That said, when you have an animal like that anything can happen. She's by a top-class stallion who's had a great year and she's obviously a full-sister to the best two-year-old sprinter around. Those updates are the things you dream of.

"When any animal sells well it's always a great relief because you get only one shot in the sales ring. She's a beautiful-looking filly and she's always been a very good physical."

Run Away did indeed get only one shot in the sales ring, but another ended up having to be fired privately.

Who does she face?

Ninety-nine times out of 100 a half-sister to a Classic winner making her debut would get top billing in an article like this, and it could be that Cachet's sibling Cat Ninja could be the one to beat.

Cachet: 1,000 Guineas winner's half-sister makes her debut on Tuesday Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Dam Poyle Sophie produced 2022 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet to Aclaim, and was mated with Cotai Glory to produce Tuesday's three-year-old debutante, who is trained by the Gosdens for George Strawbridge.

Cat Ninja was bred by Hyde Park Stud and sold for 350,000gns at Book 1 in 2022.

Her stablemate Running Spirit, by Invincible Spirit, also boasts a Group 1 winner as a half-sibling, in her case Prix Saint-Alary winner Jannah Rose, by Frankel. Dam Sophie Germain has also produced, to Rip Van Winkle, the Group 2 winner Creggs Pipes, and the Listed-placed Silver Spear, by Clodovil.

Running Spirit, bred by John Hayes, was picked up for €280,000 at the same sale as fellow three-year-old Run Away, and there is a further link as her owner, David Howden, is part-owner of her big-money opponent at Yarmouth.

Bamford family homebred American Arrow is by Triple Crown hero American Pharoah and out Grade 2 Belmont Park winner Californiagoldrush. It really is an intriguing maiden to brighten up a Tuesday afternoon for Flat fans.

Read this next:

Soaring stakes-winner strike-rates, sad setbacks and a change of scenery for these breeze-up young guns

Good Morning Bloodstock is our unmissable email newsletter. Leading bloodstock journalist Martin Stevens provides his take and insight on the biggest stories every morning from Monday to Friday.