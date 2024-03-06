Mares in foal to Aga Khan Studs' exciting newcomers Vadeni and Erevann

The Aga Khan Studs has announced that newcomers Vadeni and Erevann have had their mares scanned in foal.

Vadeni was crowned Cartier champion three-year-old after victories in the Prix du Jockey Club and Eclipse for Jean-Claude Rouget, as well as finishing second to Alpinista in the Arc later that term.

He is set to receive ten mares from the Aga Khan Studs in his debut season, including proven stakes producers Candara, the dam of three stakes winners including the Group 1-placed Candarliya; Samadrisa, a half-sister to Classic winner Sarafina and dam of stakes winner Simeen; and Behnasa, a half-sister to a Group 1 winner whose first produce has already achieved black type.

Stakes-winning mares visiting the son of Churchill include Group 1-winning pair Shareta and Ridasiyna, as well as Group winner Zannda. He will also cover stakes performer Rayisa as well as Eyaziya, a daughter of stakes winner Eshera from the excellent ‘E’ family of Ebadiyla, Ebaziya and Estimate.

Erevann: will receive ten mares from the Aga Khan Studs Credit: Zuzanna Lupa

Erevann, a son of Dubawi out of Siyouni's three-time Group 1 winner Ervedya, was a Group 2 winner over a mile and also placed a close third in the Prix Jacques le Marois for Rouget.

He will also receive ten mares from the homebred broodmare band, among them Group 1 winner and producer Daryakana, the dam of Dariyan, and her half-sister Dariyba.

His book also includes two mares from the family of Harzand and Big Rock –Hanakiyya, the dam of two stakes winners, and Hasimiyya, a daughter of Group-placed Haziyna – as well as stakes performer Kassaba and Group winner and producer Shareen.

Vadeni and Erevann stand for €18,000 and €8,000 respectively.

Read more

From Azertyuiop to Galopin Des Champs - how French-breds have come to the fore at the festival and beyond