‘Managing this wonderful stallion has been both a great pleasure and a privilege’ - Juddmonte champion Oasis Dream is retired from duty

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Group 1-producing sire Oasis Dream been pensioned from stud duties after 23 seasons at Juddmonte’s Banstead Manor Stud, where he will spend his retirement.

During his time at stud, the son of Green Desert has assembled a formidable record with 141 total black-type winners so far, headed by 72 worldwide Group or Graded scorers. Among them are 18 Group or Grade 1 scorers including Juddmonte’s prolific filly Midday, champion sprinter Muhaarar and juvenile ace Native Trail.

Of stallions still active in Britain, Juddmonte report that only Frankel and Dubawi have sired more Group 1 and Group winners.

Further outstanding progeny include top sprinters Goldream, Prohibit, Jwala, Irish 2,000 Guineas scorer and sire Power as well as flying juvenile filly Pretty Polyanna.

Oasis Dream has a number of fine stallion sons to extend his legacy such as Showcasing, Muhaarar and Native Trail and at the same time managed to become one of the most coveted broodmare sires on the scene.

His daughters are responsible for 126 stakes winners, 76 Group winners and 17 Group 1 winners and his influence has spread around the world. He is the damsire of Group 1-winning sprinters Big Evs, Never So Brave and Sioux Nation, Classic winner Siskin, top-class North American turf performer Program Trading and even a Melbourne Cup winner in Twilight Payment.

“Today marks a sad day for the stallion team with the news of Oasis Dream’s retirement from the breeding shed,” said Juddmonte’s general manager Simon Mockridge.

“Managing this wonderful stallion over the past 23 years has been both a great pleasure and a privilege. His partnership with Dansili played a monumental part in establishing Juddmonte’s reputation as one of Europe’s leading stallion farms.

“He finished his breeding career as it began — full of enthusiasm and vigour, genuine to the end. A huge thank you to all breeders that have supported him over this period.”

A Juddmonte homebred out of the Dancing Brave mare Hope, Oasis Dream made his first start as a two-year-old when finishing fifth at Salisbury in August 2002 and swept right through the ranks to win the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes less than two months later.

Sent sprinting at three, he finished third against older horses including the great Choisir in the King’s Stand Stakes (now Charles III) before signature wins over that rival in the July Cup and down to five furlongs again in the Nunthorpe.

Oasis Dream took second in the Haydock Sprint Cup and made his last start when stepped up in trip for the Breeders' Cup Mile, fading down the field. He was crowned Europe’s champion two-year-old and then the continent’s champion sprinter.

Oasis Dream: Sire of 18 top-level winners Credit: Juddmonte

Although Oasis Dream’s crops have dropped beneath 100 in recent seasons, from a reduced fee of £15,000 since 2024, they have continued to deliver. He has had two new winners in as many days this week with Station Bar at Bath and Sogniamo at Hamilton and could field old favourite Quinault in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

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