News

Mac Swiney to relocate to Anngrove Stud from the Irish National Stud

Mac Swiney: dual Group 1 winner will stand at Anngrove Stud
Mac Swiney: dual Group 1 winner will stand at Anngrove StudCredit: Patrick McCann

Irish 2,000 Guineas and Futurity Trophy winner Mac Swiney will stand at Anngrove Stud, having initially retired to the Irish National Stud. 

The Jim Bolger-bred, owned and trained son of New Approach was a triple winner at two, including of the Doncaster Group 1 and the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh, while he went on to land Classic honours back at that track the following spring, beating stablemate and 2,000 Guineas winner Poetic Flare by a short head in a thrilling finish. 

Mac Swiney had retired this term to stand at the Irish National Stud, but while the operation retains a majority ownership, he will now reside at Anngrove.

The Irish National Stud's director of sales, Gary Swift, said on Friday: "Mac Swiney from the outset had that profile in that he's a good 16.3 and a half hands, and with loads of walk. His two Group 1 wins came over a mile and that's what National Hunt breeders seem to want, a bit more natural speed than the out and out staying type. 

"It was then just about finding a partner, Anngrove have been a partner for a long time and the National Stud has had a great relationship with them standing National Hunt stallions. 

"Alastair [Pimm of Anngrove] bought a leg of the horse from the beginning, while Jim Bolger has retained an interest and we own the majority share."

Kitty TriceBloodstock journalist

Published on 23 February 2024inNews

Last updated 16:25, 23 February 2024

