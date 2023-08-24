Lawman on the move again to Haras du Mazet

Group 1-winning sire Lawman will move to Haras du Mazet in central France for next year, according to reports.

The winner of the Prix du Jockey Club and Prix Jean Prat has had a successful career as a stallion and is currently the sire of 38 stakes winners and 22 at Group level.

Lawman is also responsible for six winners at the highest level including St Leger hero Harbour Law and the decorated Irish Guineas and EP Taylor Stakes winner Just The Judge.

Lawman, a son of Invincible Spirit, began his stallion life with a long stint at Ballylinch Stud in Ireland before moving to France and spending four seasons at Haras de Grandcamp.

This year he was at Karwin Stud and is now bound for the operation run by Mathieu Talleux. According to French publication Jour de Galop, he will stand for a fee of €4,000.

