Laundry Cottage Stud and Simon Cooper take major honours at the TBA Flat Breeders' Awards

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Laundry Cottage Stud's Colin and Melba Bryce were honoured for their outstanding contribution to British thoroughbred breeding at the Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association Flat Breeders’ Awards for the 2025 season, sponsored by Ace Stud, on Wednesday evening.

The couple received the Andrew Devonshire Bronze, which recognises exceptional achievement and contribution, in front of 170 guests, including their daughter and awards host, Gina Bryce.

Laundry Cottage Stud, established in Hertfordshire in 2004, has become one of British breeding’s great boutique success stories. Among the horses to emerge from their programme was unbeaten Group 1-winning juvenile and breed-shaping sire, Wootton Bassett, as well as champion Australian mare Via Sistina.

Simon Cooper, director of the General Stud Book and company secretary of Weatherbys was awarded the Dominion Bronze in recognition of his exceptional service to the administration and governance of thoroughbred breeding, for his international leadership, and for his enduring commitment to the sustainability of the breed.

Having held roles in the UK, Hong Kong and New Zealand, Cooper became director of the General Stud Book in 2016 and is company secretary at Weatherbys. He also played a key part in the development of the Weatherbys e-Passport.

The TBA Stud Employee of the Year, which recognises the significant contribution that stud employees make to the breeding industry and rewards those who have shown dedication and excellence in their role, was awarded to Darrell Tampin, general manager for Aislabie Bloodstock.

Tampin has been in the industry for 25 years and has worked at Aislabie Stud for nine years, the past two as general manager. He took home the New England Stud-sponsored award including a Charlie Langton bronze, and a cheque for £2,000.

Melba and Colin Bryce (with the TBA’s Philip Newton, left) were awarded the Andrew Devonshire Bronze Credit: TBA

The TBA Silver Rose Bowl for Flat Breeder of the Year, presented by Ace Stud was awarded to Juddmonte.

The Langham Cup, sponsored by the National Stud, for the Small Breeder of the Year was awarded to Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud, breeder of Gstaad, while the Streets Bloodstock Accountants supported TBA Silver Salver for the Special Merit Award went to Dukes Stud and Overbury Stud breeder of last season’s champion juvenile Gewan, as well as 2025 Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Havana Anna.

The HJ Joel Silver Salver, sponsored by Barton Stud for the Flat Broodmare of the Year went to Mosa Mine.

Royal Fixation, winner of the Lowther Stakes last year and bred by Dave Weston was awarded the Cheveley Park Stud-sponsored Filly of Merit Award for the breeder of a British-bred filly who had significant racecourse success in 2025.

It was announced in January that Godolphin was the winner of the 2024 Queen’s Silver Cup for leading British-based Flat breeder by Flat earnings, while Dubawi was the leading British-based stallion by earnings (BBA Shipping Silver Cigar Box) for a record-extending 11th time.

Havana Grey was awarded the British EBF Barleythorpe Silver Cup for winners-to-runner strike rate. The grey’s runners in Britain and Ireland won at a rate of over 50 per cent in 2025 and they included Group 2 winner Symbol Of Honour, dual Group 3 scorer Rumstar and Royal Ascot winner Adrestia.

Palace Pier won the Tattersalls Silver Salver for the leading first-season sire. The Dalham Hall resident ended his freshman season with eight stakes performers, highlighted by the Lowther win of Royal Fixation. Palace Pier emulates his sire Kingman, who was awarded the trophy for his first crop in 2018.

New for this year was an International Award for the horse which has showcased British breeding best on an international stage sponsored by Newmarket Equine Hospitality and was won by Keeneland Grade 1 winner Lush Lips who was bred by the Pocock family in Somerset.

Philip Newton, chairman of the TBA said: "The TBA Flat Breeders’ Awards is about celebrating the achievements of British-bred successes, and tonight's winners once again reflect the significant depth and quality of our thoroughbreds and breeding establishments in Britain along with some incredibly worthy and highly respected winners of our individual awards.

"Significant thanks must go to our headline sponsor Ace Stud along with all the other sponsors this evening who make this event such a special occasion and for whom we are extremely grateful."

2025 TBA Flat Breeders Award winners

Andrew Devonshire Award – LAUNDRY COTTAGE STUD

Dominion Award – SIMON COOPER

TBA Stud Employee Award, sponsored by New England Stud – DARRELL TAMPIN – GENERAL MANAGER, AISLABIE BLOODSTOCK LTD

TBA Silver Rose Bowl - Flat Breeder of the Year, presented by Ace Stud - JUDDMONTE

TBA Silver Salver - Flat Special Merit Award, sponsored by Streets Bloodstock – DUKES STUD & OVERBURY STUD

Langham Cup - Small Breeder of the Year, sponsored by The National Stud - KELLY THOMAS, MAYWOOD STUD

Filly of Merit Award - Breeder of a British-bred filly who had significant racecourse success in 2024, sponsored by Cheveley Park Stud - ROYAL FIXATION

HJ Joel Silver Salver - Flat Broodmare of the Year, sponsored by Barton Stud – MOSA MINE

International Award sponsored by Newmarket Equine Hospital – LUSH LIPS, THE POCOCK FAMILY

2025 Statistical Award winners (previously announced in January 2025)

BBA Shipping Silver Cigar Box – Leading British-based sire by earnings in 2025- DUBAWI

Queen’s Silver Cup, presented by Newsells Park Winery - Leading British-based Flat breeder (by earnings) - GODOLPHIN

EBF Barleythorpe Stud Silver Cup – Leading British-based sire by Flat winners in 2025 - HAVANA GREY

Tattersalls Silver Salver – Britain’s leading first-season sire in 2025, sponsored by Tattersalls - PALACE PIER

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