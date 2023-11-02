Last in a great line as Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli heads for debut at Newmarket

Kikkuli

Newmarket, Friday, 11.15, Betfred "Double Delight" British EBF Novice Stakes (C & G) (Div I)

What's the story?

The last in line of perhaps the greatest, Kikkuli is the final sibling of Frankel and has an early start to make his debut on the same Rowley Mile track where his half-brother entered immortality in the 2011 Guineas. It will be an emotional moment for trainer Roger Charlton, who will soon hand full control of his Beckhampton stable to son Harry, as he trained their distinguished dam, Kind, to win two Listed races.

How is he bred?

As well as you can possibly be. By Kingman, rather than Frankel's late sire Galileo, he is also a half-brother to Group 1 winner Noble Mission and other black type winners Bullet Train and Joyeuse. Even his less successful siblings, Proconsul and Morpheus were snapped up to be stallions.

Kind died at the age of 20 after foaling Kikkuli and he is one of only two that she managed to produce over her final eight years. Kind was a sibling of Arlington Million winner Powerscourt and the very smart pair Riposte and Last Train out of Lancashire Oaks scorer Rainbow Lake.

Who does he face?

Whether all his 12 intended rivals stand their ground in what will be tough conditions remains to be seen but the standard is set by the Ralph Beckett representative Zoum Zoum, a Zoustar gelding who has claimed a recent win at Kempton.

So Deuce was a 290,000gns Book 1 purchase by Masaaki Matshushima and is a well-related son of Lope De Vega with Roger Varian while St Mungo's Park, who cost a mere 1,000gns as a yearling, is a Siyouni half-brother to the 100-rated One Nation.

Keen Interest, one of three declared by William Haggas, is of particular note being a Kodiac half-brother to classy sprinter Azure Blue, who won the Duke Of York for Michael Dods at York in May.

