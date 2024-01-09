Large intake of National Hunt weanlings 'a great result' for Goffs UK January Sale

A number of well-bred National Hunt weanlings have been included in the catalogue for the Goffs UK January Sale in Doncaster, which will be held on the 23rd of the month from 10am.

The sale will offer a total of 149 lots and also includes 20 National Hunt mares and 48 horses in training, yearlings and two-year-olds.

Among the 89 weanlings are lot 75, a No Risk At All colt out of a half-sister to the Grade 1 winner Cyrlight, a Nathaniel half-brother to Grade 1 winner Athena Du Berlais (84), and another by the same sire out of top-class mare Black Tears (92).

There is a Golden Horn colt out of a half-sister to the Grand National winner One For Arthur (113), a Blue Bresil colt out of Grade 1-placed Good Thyne Tara (115), and a Walk In The Park half-brother to the Grade 2 winner Guard Your Dreams (140).

Included in the horses in training session is a seven-lot dispersal from Irish trainer Ellmarie Holden, including her recent winners Frisby and Jet Setting Johnny.

Ellmarie Holden is offering some promising young jumpers Credit: Patrick McCann

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: "It was with great satisfaction that we launched the inaugural British NH Breeders Showcase for National Hunt foals in November last year and it was always our goal to ensure we kept a high standard of entries at this sale’s long-serving National Hunt weanling session – thus providing two vibrant outlets for the category.

"So, to see us catalogue 81 National Hunt weanlings, which feature some outstanding pedigrees and sires, is a great result for the sale and we once again applaud breeders for sending their best to Doncaster.

"The sale will also host the TBA’s National Hunt Stallion Showcase, which will see 12 UK National Hunt sires on show at Doncaster during the sale, providing an extra reason that the January Sale is one not to be missed."

