Kon Tiki strikes first Group win to keep Night Of Thunder's stellar season rolling

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Reigning British and Irish champion sire Night Of Thunder continued his remarkable run of success when Kon Tiki gained a deserved first Group victory in the Valiant Stakes at Ascot on Saturday.

Sporting the familiar colours of Peter Harris, the four-year-old had gained her first stakes success in the Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes at York last season. She returned this year to finish behind subsequent Falmouth Stakes winner Blue Bolt on two occasions before confirming that promise with a polished display under Ryan Moore, running on strongly to beat Esna by a length and a quarter.

Bred by Brightwalton Bloodstock, Kon Tiki is the second foal out of the operation's homebred mare Maid Up. She was secured by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for 220,000gns from Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale in 2023.

Maid Up enjoyed a productive racing career, her four victories headed by the Group 3 March Stakes at Goodwood. The daughter of Mastercraftsman is proving just as adept at the paddocks, with Kon Tiki becoming her second black-type winner after the Listed scorer Champagne Prince, a son of Lope De Vega. She is also the dam of the dual-winning Amo Racing-owned Monarch’s Gold.

Maid Up has plenty still to come down the track. Her two-year-old, a daughter of Kingman, is named Maid To Reign, while she has a yearling filly by Lope De Vega and foaled another filly, this time by Baaeed, in March.

Night Of Thunder has enjoyed a brilliant 2026 headed by four Group 1 winners Credit: Racing Post

Kon Tiki becomes another significant advertisement for Darley's Night Of Thunder, whose extraordinary 2026 campaign shows little sign of slowing.

His four top-level winners this season are headed by Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Ombudsman. Unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo, Queen Anne Stakes scorer Ten Bob Tony and Pretty Polly Stakes winner Estrange complete the quartet.

All told, the stallion’s Group 1 tally stands at 13, while Kon Tiki's breakthrough Group success provided the son of Dubawi with his 47th Group winner.

Sitting at the top of the leading sire table, Night Of Thunder stood the most recent breeding season at Kildangan Stud for €200,000.

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