King George hero Hukum retired to stand at Darley Japan for 2024

Hukum, the dual Group 1 winner and brother to the exceptional Baaeed, has been retired from racing to join the Darley Japan roster in Hokkaido for the 2024 breeding season.

Owen Burrows trained Shadwell's six-year-old to victory over a top field in this summer's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes as well as coming clear in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Hukum retires with 11 wins from 18 starts, nine of which were at stakes level and achieved a peak Racing Post Racing of 128. The homebred son of Sea The Stars is out of the Listed-winning Kingmambo mare Aghareed, decending from the late Hamdan Al Maktoum's celebrated foundation mare Height Of Fashion.

Stephen Collins, European bloodstock manager for the operation, said: "Shadwell are delighted that Hukum, a full-brother to Baaeed, the highest-rated turf horse in the last decade, will stand at Darley Japan.

"Hukum has all the attributes to be a hugely successful stallion. A top-class racehorse, possessing a wonderful physique, he hails from one of Shadwell’s most successful families tracing back to the highly influential broodmare Height Of Fashion.

"We are thrilled that Japanese breeders will be able to avail of such a wonderful bloodline that his late HH Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and his family have developed and maintained at the highest level over the last 40 years.

Owen Burrows (left) with Hukum after the King George Credit: Mark Cranham

"Sheikha Hissa and her family very much look forward to following Hukum’s new career very closely and it wouldn’t surprise me if Shadwell were to support him with some high-quality broodmares going forward as he is held in the highest regard by us all."

Burrows said: "It has been an absolute pleasure to train Hukum over the last four seasons. I will forever be in his debt as he has brought my career to a whole new level.

"His enthusiasm for work and racing made my job easy. His win in the Coronation Cup by over four lengths and King George win this year showed off all his fine attributes perfectly. Class, guts and will to win. That race will live long in, not just mine, but many racing fans’ memory for years to come.

"A superb looking and athletic individual, a full-brother to Baaeed, whom I’m sure will be very popular with breeders in Japan."

Nomination details will be announced in due course.

