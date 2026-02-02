Just what the Doctor ordered as leading sire claims Grade 1 Leopardstown double

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

It was a case of Doctor Dino first, the rest nowhere, when it came to the first two Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival on Monday as the stallion enhanced his position as one of the most significant sires in National Hunt racing.

Haras du Mesnil's superstar resident brought his top-level tally up to an impressive 13 on the rearranged card. First up was Doctor Steinberg, who rocketed to the top of several Cheltenham Festival markets when bolting up in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was already a Graded winner for his sire when landing the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle in December, while he looked an exciting prospect earlier last year when landing a Ballinrobe bumper by 11 lengths.

The chestnut was bred by Walter Connors out of the Graded-placed Cyborg mare Rosy De Cyborg, a half-sister to the equally useful No Full. Doctor Steinberg, easily the best of his dam's progeny to date, sold to Harold Kirk and Mullins for €95,000 from Connors' Sluggara Farm at the 2023 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.

Mullins briefly trained his half-sister by Fame And Glory, Bon Retour, who won a handicap hurdle at the Galway festival in 2020. Rosy De Cyborg has a five-year-old closely related to Doctor Steinberg, being by Doctor Dino's sire Muhtathir. The gelding is called Onemorelastchance.

Fellow Mullins trainee Narciso Has followed up shortly afterwards when leading from the off in the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle.

Doctor Steinberg: another exciting son of Doctor Dino Credit: Patrick McCann, Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The four-year-old, now favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month, had struck by 11 lengths in a Grade 2 contest over course and distance in December.

Bred by Hamel Stud, he is a brother to Auteuil Listed-winning hurdler Namour Has and has a half-brother by Saint Des Saints, the Listed-winning chaser Na Has, who is a stallion at Haras de Toury.

Narciso Has had not sold when presented by the Channel Consignment at Arqana's Summer Sale in 2024 and carried the Hamel silks with Marcel Rolland when landing the Prix Wild Monarch, an informative newcomers' hurdle race at Auteuil last spring, before being purchased by JP McManus.

He is out of Listed-winning chaser Chegei Has, a Grade 1 performer over hurdles when second in the Prix Alain du Breil. She has a three-year-old Zarak filly called Natalie Has and a yearling colt by Moses Has named Namaste Has.

Doctor Dino's own roll of honour is headed by luminaries such as Champion Hurdle hero State Man, top-class mares Dinoblue, Jade De Grugy and La Bague Au Roi. The 24-year-old will stand this year for €24,000.

Read more

'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights

'Our objective is to make him champion sire' - River Tiber attracting strong backing ahead of second season

Racing Post Foal Gallery: February