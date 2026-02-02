- More
Just what the Doctor ordered as leading sire claims Grade 1 Leopardstown double
It was a case of Doctor Dino first, the rest nowhere, when it came to the first two Grade 1s at the Dublin Racing Festival on Monday as the stallion enhanced his position as one of the most significant sires in National Hunt racing.
Haras du Mesnil's superstar resident brought his top-level tally up to an impressive 13 on the rearranged card. First up was Doctor Steinberg, who rocketed to the top of several Cheltenham Festival markets when bolting up in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.
The Willie Mullins-trained gelding was already a Graded winner for his sire when landing the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle in December, while he looked an exciting prospect earlier last year when landing a Ballinrobe bumper by 11 lengths.
The chestnut was bred by Walter Connors out of the Graded-placed Cyborg mare Rosy De Cyborg, a half-sister to the equally useful No Full. Doctor Steinberg, easily the best of his dam's progeny to date, sold to Harold Kirk and Mullins for €95,000 from Connors' Sluggara Farm at the 2023 Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale.
Mullins briefly trained his half-sister by Fame And Glory, Bon Retour, who won a handicap hurdle at the Galway festival in 2020. Rosy De Cyborg has a five-year-old closely related to Doctor Steinberg, being by Doctor Dino's sire Muhtathir. The gelding is called Onemorelastchance.
Fellow Mullins trainee Narciso Has followed up shortly afterwards when leading from the off in the Gannon's City Recovery & Recycling Services Juvenile Hurdle.
The four-year-old, now favourite for the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month, had struck by 11 lengths in a Grade 2 contest over course and distance in December.
Bred by Hamel Stud, he is a brother to Auteuil Listed-winning hurdler Namour Has and has a half-brother by Saint Des Saints, the Listed-winning chaser Na Has, who is a stallion at Haras de Toury.
Narciso Has had not sold when presented by the Channel Consignment at Arqana's Summer Sale in 2024 and carried the Hamel silks with Marcel Rolland when landing the Prix Wild Monarch, an informative newcomers' hurdle race at Auteuil last spring, before being purchased by JP McManus.
He is out of Listed-winning chaser Chegei Has, a Grade 1 performer over hurdles when second in the Prix Alain du Breil. She has a three-year-old Zarak filly called Natalie Has and a yearling colt by Moses Has named Namaste Has.
Doctor Dino's own roll of honour is headed by luminaries such as Champion Hurdle hero State Man, top-class mares Dinoblue, Jade De Grugy and La Bague Au Roi. The 24-year-old will stand this year for €24,000.
Read more
'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights
'Our objective is to make him champion sire' - River Tiber attracting strong backing ahead of second season
Racing Post Foal Gallery: February
Published on inNews
Last updated
- 'I want to win the Guineas' - Moores Racing going for gold with arrival of first foal
- 'Very positive reviews' - first foals arrive for Newsells Park Stud's high-class Isaac Shelby
- Racing Post Foal Gallery: February
- 'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the top-class sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights
- First foals arrive for Haras d’Etreham's Classic hero Metropolitan
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- 'I want to win the Guineas' - Moores Racing going for gold with arrival of first foal
- 'Very positive reviews' - first foals arrive for Newsells Park Stud's high-class Isaac Shelby
- Racing Post Foal Gallery: February
- 'We love to buy mares good enough to send him' - Frankel among the top-class sires booked for Newsells Park Stud's leading lights
- First foals arrive for Haras d’Etreham's Classic hero Metropolitan
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet