Juddmonte and Beckett debut full-sister to Expert Eye at Salisbury on Sunday

Salisbury, 3.25, Sunday, Byerley Stud Peter & Virginia Walwyn Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes

What's the story?

The seventh foal out of Juddmonte's excellent Dansili mare Exemplify, Embody has been set the task of providing her dam with her fifth winner from six Flat runners to have made the track. As a homebred of the Abdullah family's operation, she is needless to say pretty well bred.

What is her breeding?

By Acclamation, Embody is a full-sister to Banstead Manor Stud resident Expert Eye, himself a top-class performer on the track with success in the 2018 Breeders' Cup Mile at Churchill Downs. Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Expert Eye was an impressive winner of the Vintage Stakes at two, while his other career highlights included a score in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, success in the City Of York Stakes and placings in the Sussex Stakes and Prix du Moulin.

Expert Eye's first crop are now three-year-olds and he has sired 39 individual winners to date. He and Embody are full-siblings to dual scorer Invigilate, as well as half to Clerisy and Duty Of Care (both by Kingman).

Expert Eye on his way to an impressive win in the Vintage Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

Exemplify, a half-sister to 1,000 Guineas and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Special Duty from the family of Sightseek and Tates Creek, has a yearling colt by Night Of Thunder.

Who does she face?

The Ralph Beckett inmate is set to face just four fellow unraced rivals following the withdrawal of Indigo Point.

They include Shadwell's homebred colt Alyanaabi, by Darley first-season sire Too Darn Hot. The Owen Burrows-trained juvenile is the second foal out of the unraced Kitten's Joy mare Alyamaama, a half-sister to 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Ghanaati - the dam of Group 2 scorer and Tuesday's Queen Anne Stakes contender Mutasaabeq.

Also related to black-type winner and Oaks third Rumoush - another profitable stakes producer for Shadwell - Alyamaama is in turn out of Sarayir, a Listed-winning Mr Prospector half-sister to the great Nashwan as well as Unfuwain and Nayef.

