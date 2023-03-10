Japanese champion racehorse and sire Heart's Cry dies aged 22

Japanese champion racehorse and sire Heart's Cry has died at the age of 22, the Japanese Racing Authority (JRA) announced on Friday morning.

The son of Sunday Silence had stood at Shadai Stallion Station since his retirement from racing in 2008, siring luminaries such as Lys Gracieux, Just A Way, Do Deuce, Cheval Grand and Suave Richard.

Lys Gracieux's wins at the highest level included victories in the Cox Plate and Queen Elizabeth II Cup, while Just A Way's big-race haul took in the Dubai Duty Free as well as the Tenno Sho and Yasuda Kinen.

Do Deuce landed last year's Tokyo Yushun as well as the 2021 Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes, while Cheval Grand and Suave Richard won runnings of the Japan Cup among their power-packed CVs.

Lys Gracieux: prolific daughter of Heart's Cry won the Cox Plate Credit: Racing Photos

Heart's Cry, the sire of 44 individual Group/Graded winners to date, had been retired from stud duties at the age of 20 in 2021 and had also been making significant waves as a broodmare sire.

His daughters have so far produced 2021 Satsuki Sho winner and new Shadai resident Efforia (by Epiphaneia), as well as multiple Graded winners Cadence Call and Trois Etoiles, both by Lord Kanaloa.

The Shadai Farm-bred Heart's Cry was a top-class performer on the track, shelving his maiden tag at three before a win in the Kyoto Shimbun Hai that spring.

He defeated none other than the mighty Deep Impact in the Arima Kinen at four, and at five struck in the Dubai Sheema Classic as well as finishing third to Hurricane Run in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Stakes at Ascot that summer.

Read more