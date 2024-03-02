Jack Hobbs half-sister to Thyme Hill set for belated debut at Huntingdon
Extra Cover
Racing TV Open National Hunt Flat Race (4.45 Huntingdon, Sunday)
What's the story?
Henry Daly and Hot To Trot Jumping combine with the well-bred Extra Cover, a daughter of Jack Hobbs and half-sister to the ill-fated Grade 1-winning hurdler and chaser Thyme Hill.
The five-year-old had been due to make her debut in a bumper at Ludlow on January 18, however that meeting was lost to the weather. This test looks a little exacting, and the Overbury Stud-bred Extra Cover certainly stands out from a pedigree perspective.
How is she bred?
Extra Cover is the sixth foal out of the Hernando mare Rosita Bay, a dual winner in bumpers and then over hurdles for Oliver Sherwood. The bay is therefore a half-sister to the much-missed Thyme Hill, a stalwart of the Philip Hobbs yard for so many years.
The son of the great Kayf Tara was a bumper winner on his debut and ended that campaign with a third in the Champion Bumper to Envoi Allen, but he truly flourished in the following few seasons. He started his hurdling career with victory in the Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle and then won the Grade 2 Hyde Novices' Hurdle.
He duly followed up with a first top-level success in the Challow Novices' Hurdle, and concluded that season with a somewhat unlucky fourth to Monkfish in the Albert Bartlett.
Thyme Hill then faced off with Paisley Park and won Newbury's Grade 2 Long Distance Hurdle and was subsequently second to that rival in the Long Walk Hurdle. He missed Cheltenham but claimed a second Grade 1 in the Liverpool Hurdle, while later in 2021 he was second in the Long Walk again, this time to Champ.
He was also runner-up to Flooring Porter in the 2022 Stayers' Hurdle. He additionally registered a Grade 1 win over fences in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase that December.
Extra Cover and Thyme Hill are also related to the Listed-placed Storming Strumpet, also by Kayf Tara.
Who does she face?
Extra Cover's rivals include the Soldier Of Fortune gelding Carismatic Soldier, another making his debut. He was a €43,000 store from the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale and will carry the colours of Aiden Murphy, whose son Olly is the trainer. He is a half-brother to three-time winner Fiadh.
The one to beat, however, could be Fairyhouse bumper third Ma Shantou, the son of Shantou having cost £120,000 to acquire at the Tattersalls Cheltenham December Sale 12 days after his debut run. That was for Ray Cody but he is now with Emma Lavelle.
