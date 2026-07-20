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'I've uncovered my own secret little oil well and no-one else is using it' - Cunningham's homebred dream comes full circle

Zigazig Ah (Saffie Osborne) with trainer Richard Spencer (2nd right) and owner Phil Cunningham (R) after the Super Sprint
Zigazig Ah (Saffie Osborne) with trainer Richard Spencer (second right) and owner Phil Cunningham (right) after the Super SprintCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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For Phil Cunningham, Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint victory with homebred filly Zigazig Ah was about far more than another valuable prize. It represented the culmination of an 11-year journey and once again justified his faith in National Stud resident Rajasinghe

The Richard Spencer-trained filly produced a determined display to land one of Britain's richest juvenile sales races at Newbury, backing up her winning debut at Yarmouth to become another brilliant handicap winner for Cunningham’s Coventry Stakes-winning sire. 

Zigazig Ah is the fourth produce and third winner from Rebel Surge, a Kodiac mare Cunningham purchased from her breeders Tally-Ho Stud for 35,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2 in 2014, one of the first building blocks of the owner-breeder operation he has spent the last decade evolving.

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