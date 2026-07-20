'I've uncovered my own secret little oil well and no-one else is using it' - Cunningham's homebred dream comes full circle

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For Phil Cunningham, Saturday's Weatherbys Super Sprint victory with homebred filly Zigazig Ah was about far more than another valuable prize. It represented the culmination of an 11-year journey and once again justified his faith in National Stud resident Rajasinghe .

The Richard Spencer-trained filly produced a determined display to land one of Britain's richest juvenile sales races at Newbury, backing up her winning debut at Yarmouth to become another brilliant handicap winner for Cunningham’s Coventry Stakes-winning sire.

Zigazig Ah is the fourth produce and third winner from Rebel Surge, a Kodiac mare Cunningham purchased from her breeders Tally-Ho Stud for 35,000gns at Tattersalls Book 2 in 2014, one of the first building blocks of the owner-breeder operation he has spent the last decade evolving.