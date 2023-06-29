'I've ridden a few by him and I loved them' - Bryan Cooper nets son of Doctor Dino for €170,000 at Derby Sale

"I've been waiting all day for him." So said Bryan Cooper after the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey signed the docket for a son of the red-hot Doctor Dino at the Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale on Thursday afternoon.

Since announcing his retirement from racing in March, the 30-year-old has been busy with various ventures and this week saw him enter the fray for the first time at the Derby Sale.

His emergence as the purchaser of Ballyreddin and Busherstown's €170,000 gelding, on behalf of a new client, was confirmed when the hammer came down.

Cooper, son of trainer Tom, said: "He's for a new owner with Dad, he loves Doctor Dinos and he wanted me to buy him. We’ll get him home and do the work with him there, hopefully he’ll be a racehorse.”

Ballyreddin & Busherstown's Sionainn's sold to Bryan Cooper for €170,000 Credit: www.healyracing.ie

Successful in 36 Grade 1 contests during his riding career, Cooper has been associated with stars such as Don Cossack, Apple's Jade and Our Conor on the track, while his experiences with the progeny of Haras du Mesnil's leading sire have ensured he is keenly aware of their attributes.

"I've ridden a few by him and I loved them, they have a great attitude,” he said. “I rode State Man in work a few times for Willie Mullins and was really impressed by him."

Cooper's purchase is a full-brother to Source Du Mesnil, successful at Fontainebleau for Francois Nicolle and a half-brother to a pair of winners by Turgeon. Their dam Heritage River is a Kaldounevees granddaughter of the Listed Prix Roger de Minvielle Chase winner Razzamatazz.

Under the fourth dam, Ballyshannon, are the Grade 1 Prix la Haye Jousselin Chase winner Shannon Rock and the four-time Grade 1 winner Allaho..

Under Sionainn's fourth dam is the top-class Allaho Credit: Michael Steele (Getty Images)

Named Sionainn, the April-born gelding was Cooper's second buy over the course of the sale.

"I'm really enjoying it, I've bought two here as we speak,” he said. “Yesterday I bought Augusta Kate's Flemensfirth filly.”

Bred by former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle, the bay was consigned by Peter Nolan and cost €75,000. She is the second foal out of Augusta Kate, who won the Grade 1 Irish EBF Mares Novice Final Hurdle at Fairyhouse for Willie Mullins and the Masters syndicate, who counted Alan Shearer, Ant and Dec and Lee Westwood among their members.

The Yeats mare is a daughter of Christmas Hurdle winner Feathard Lady and her Flemensfirth filly will also be trained by Cooper’s dad Tom.

