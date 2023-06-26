'I've got my dream job already' - Tattersalls Ireland's all-round talent Luke Coen tells all

Tell us about your background and family - were you born to work in racing/bloodstock?

My parents aren’t hands-on with horses but they always had a keen interest in following [brothers] Ben, Jake and me in the industry. I was lucky enough to be born into a pretty well-known family in the Slatterys, although I suppose the pathfinder in it all is my grandfather William, or Billy, Slattery as he is better known. He is by far and away the biggest idol I have in this game and without him none of us would be where we are today.

As a very young child, I was constantly up at my grandparents' and it’s a running joke in our family that my grandmother Peggy reared me, which doesn’t go down too well with my mother! I always had a very keen interest in horses but it wasn’t the thoroughbred side of the industry that I was focused on initially.

Tell us about your riding exploits with sport horses

When I was about 11, I started going down the road to [top equestrian] Polly Holohan and really from there my career in sport horses took off. I must give Polly a huge shout out because I really don't think she gets enough credit for what she's done for me. The level of horsemanship and attention to detail she taught me are things I will never forget, and I really hope I can pass on to someone else.

We worked very closely together during the years I spent with her, and with her support I was lucky enough to represent Ireland at both a junior and young rider European Championships with a horse called Stroke Of Genius, who was bought in Scarteen at a hunter sale. It just goes to show, no-one knows exactly where the next gem of a horse will be found.

There was one time when I thought I was going to be the next up-and-coming event rider for Ireland, but that soon faded as I got more and more of an interest in the bloodstock side of things. Now, I just tip away with one or two young horses, and trade away as much as I can.

On the thoroughbred side, where have you worked and what did you pick up from each chapter?

I've been very lucky to work for some incredible people during my time in the game.

My education really started with the Slatterys at home; it was through them that I met Francis Quinn, who has been - and still is - one of my biggest supporters in everything I do. He's one of those lads that you can ring at any time with any question, and he'll do everything he can to help. I learned the ropes at foal, yearling and store sales with Francis, and a lot of people would have met me at the sales through him.

Barry Mahon: "He is a genius" Credit: Laura Green

From there, I went to work in Clare Castle Stud during the summers of fifth and sixth year in school. I was very lucky to work under the guidance of Barry Mahon when I was there - that man is a genius. It was there I got my first introduction to yearling prep, and that's where my real love for youngstock developed.

While I was in college, I got to work for the legendary Denise 'Sneezy' Foster. It was with her that I first saw how my skills in the eventing world could be used in the racing world. I spent a lot of time at hers, schooling horses on the Flat and improving their jumping technique.

In 2019, I started doing the yearling prep for Mountarmstrong Stud under Rob Tierney, and I continued to do that for four years. I learned a huge amount from Rob during both yearling prep and the sales, getting to be hands on with some very expensive stock.

Tell us about Q-Cross Stables…

I set up Q-Cross Stables at the end of 2021 and last year was the first year selling under my own banner. The name originated from my home address in County Tipperary. The town's land at home is called Quarter Cross so I shortened it to Q-Cross, it's different but I like it.

We have only a small operation but hopefully we can build it every year. I'm very lucky to be surrounded by people that make it happen, especially my girlfriend Charlotte, who probably is the backbone to the whole operation.

Last year I sold three yearlings under the name and hopefully they can go on to perform on the racetrack now. I'm looking forward to this year's sales as I think we have some lovely stock to offer to the market.

What does your new role with Tattersalls Ireland entail?

My day-to-day role at this time of year is to inspect all the yearlings and assign them a spot in one of the upcoming Tattersalls yearling sales. It involves a lot of communication with the vendors, not only to arrange a date for inspection but also follow-ups to create that long-term relationship. I'm thoroughly enjoying it at the moment and hopefully it progresses into a successful partnership between myself and Tattersalls.

Any favourite racehorses or sires, past or present?

On the National Hunt side I have always loved Native River, as I thought he had the coolest approach to racing and never seemed to get fazed. My favourite of them all is Faugheen. In my eyes he was an absolute legend and was such a relentless horse who never stopped trying. I think anyone who has had anything to do with him has been touched by his story in their own way.

Sea The Stars: "He's a beautiful specimen" Credit: Patrick McCann

On the Flat, I was a huge fan of Sea The Stars. Not only was he a beautiful specimen but he also had oodles of ability that very rarely let him down. He is one sire I would love to buy a foal by one day - but that could be a while away yet!

What would be your dream job, either at home or overseas?

I feel I'm very lucky to say I've got my dream job already. What I am doing right now is something I hope I can continue to do for the foreseeable future. I would like to try to grow my own pinhooking business into a recognised source for quality stock at the yearling sales, while also working with Tattersalls Ireland simultaneously.

