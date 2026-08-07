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‘It's very exciting but we'll have to go one step at a time’ - Niarchos silks back in the big time with autumn targets open
Tom Peacock speaks to the operation’s racing manager Aurelien Voileau about a good run of form
There are few more evocative sights to the racing purist than a Niarchos horse gliding around one of Europe's heritage tracks.
One of the most renowned owner-breeding operations of the modern age no longer has the numbers from the halcyon days of Miesque, Kingmambo, Bago, Light Shift or even Alpha Centauri, who was one of a raft of stock offered at Goffs in late 2023 as part of what was described as a restructuring process.
Fortunately, Maria Niarchos-Gouaze, who has overseen the racing interests since the death of her father Stavros in 1996, ensured her Flaxman Stables retained a stake in Alpha Centauri with Coolmore after the gavel came down at €6,000,000.
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