'It's the largest May catalogue we've had' - Tattersalls Ireland set to kick off store sale season with a bang

The Tattersalls Ireland May Store Sale kicks off the store sale season on Tuesday, and there is optimism that the event can provide value for buyers on every level.

The company's flagship two-day Derby Sale next month casts something of a shadow over its May counterpart, but in terms of catalogue numbers, this year's store circuit opener is as good as it gets.

Drafts from vendors such as Rathbarry Stud, Mocklershill Stables, Boardsmill Stud and Baroda Stud all feature in a 282-strong offering before withdrawals. Much emphasis will be on the physicals on offer, although that is not to say there is a lack of well-bred individuals going under the hammer.

Among the eyecatchers is Castledillon Stud's Getaway half-sister to the ill-fated Arkle Chase and Neptune Investment Novices' Hurdle winner Simonsig and the Grade 1-placed Dusart (lot 107), as is the same team's Harzand gelding out of Grade 3-winning hurdler Mae's Choice (179).

Another to leap out of the catalogue pages is Stone Lodge Stud's Elusive Pimpernel half-sister to Scilly Isles Novices' Chase winner Sporting John (25).

A half-brother to Third Time Lucki will be offered at the sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Others likely to be on purchasers' shortlists include the Rathturtin Stud-consigned Soldier Of Fortune gelding out of a half-sister to multiple Grade 1-winning staying hurdler Paisley Park (257), Dermot Delaney's Gatewood half-brother to Lightning Novices' Chase winner and Henry VIII Novices' Chase third Third Time Lucki (93), and Peter Nolan's Mahler gelding out of an Oscar full-sister to Sefton Novices' Hurdle winner Black Jack Ketchum (66).

Tattersalls Ireland's chief executive Simon Kerins said: "It's a good, strong catalogue. Historically the sale was all about the horse and so we tried to focus on the physical, and that continues to be the way.

"I think there are plenty of horses in there with good pedigrees and I think there will be a good variety of horses to suit a lot of budgets. It's the first opportunity for people to buy stores this year, so hopefully it'll be a good renewal of the sale."

The newly crowned champion British and Irish National Hunt sire Yeats is due to be represented by three lots, while other proven stallions with horses for sale include Affinisea, Califet, Court Cave, Doyen, Milan, Mount Nelson, Ocovango, Poet’s Word, Shantou, Walk In The Park and Westerner.

Having first been interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, when it took place in August that year, the sale was returned to its original May date 12 months ago, and thankfully normality continues to reign in 2023.

Simon Kerins: "We're very hopeful of a good sale" Credit: Tattersalls Ireland

Kerins said: "It's the largest May catalogue we've had. We inaugurated the sale in 2018 and then it was disrupted by Covid, so it was staged at a later date for two years. Last year was the first time we had it back in its original date since 2019.

"The sale was perceived as really strong last year, with a lot of point-to-point men and women in action. We have got great support from vendors this time with over 280 lots, and great support from buyers as well. There's plenty of people coming from the UK and there was strong feedback from Irish buyers as well.

"We're looking forward to it and we're very hopeful of a good sale."

Last year's event saw 165 lots from 207 offered sell for turnover of €2,704,400, at an average of €16,390 and median of €13,000.

Notable graduates of the sale include Grade 2 Aintree bumper winner Lookaway, who was a seven-length winner over hurdles at Uttoxeter this month, this year's Sky Bet Handicap Chase winner and Scottish Grand National runner-up Cooper's Cross, and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Watch House Cross, winner of a Naas handicap hurdle in November.

All horses sold on Tuesday are eligible for the €100,000 Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper in 2024. The action starts at 10am.

