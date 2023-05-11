'It's the highest risk sector in the industry' - pinhooking insights into the great breeze-up gamble

Everyone in racing’s orbit is familiar with the concept of placing a bet. You make your selection, put your money down and then wait to either collect your cash or watch it go up in smoke. The pinhooking process may involve more moving parts, but the precarious transactional nature is broadly the same.

This scenario is precisely what is playing out during the breeze-up season, as juveniles selected at last year’s yearling sales are, after months of careful and sometimes costly preparation, brought back to market with the aim of turning a profit. Much like those having a bet on a race, there will be winners and losers.

Whether you’re punting or pinhooking, if you’re playing at the top end then the stakes are high. Sometimes extremely so.