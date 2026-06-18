Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Southwell (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
News
premium

‘It's the best week in the horse business’ - US venture West Paces reaches Royal Ascot with unbeaten Crazy Cubana

Crazy Cubana, seen as a yearling, was bought from Norelands for 120,000gns at Tattersalls
Crazy Cubana, seen as a yearling, was bought from Norelands for 120,000gns at Tattersalls
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

While a number of American runners at Royal Ascot this week have involved flying visits for both horses and connections, the West Paces Racing team have made their involvement more permanent.

A syndicate founded by Keith Mason and Larry Connolly in 2019 is named after a salubrious neighbourhood in Atlanta, Georgia, and involves around 20 other partners of which many are prominent figures in the area.

Connolly and Lexington-based agent Conor Foley have got a British offshoot of West Paces off the ground and are behind Friday’s Albany Stakes runner Crazy Cubana, one of a host of unbeaten fillies in the field who struck on her debut for Ed Walker at Nottingham in early May.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Bloodstock features writer

Published on inNews

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inNews
more inBetting offers
more inNews
more inBetting offers