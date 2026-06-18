‘It's the best week in the horse business’ - US venture West Paces reaches Royal Ascot with unbeaten Crazy Cubana

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

While a number of American runners at Royal Ascot this week have involved flying visits for both horses and connections, the West Paces Racing team have made their involvement more permanent.

A syndicate founded by Keith Mason and Larry Connolly in 2019 is named after a salubrious neighbourhood in Atlanta, Georgia, and involves around 20 other partners of which many are prominent figures in the area.

Connolly and Lexington-based agent Conor Foley have got a British offshoot of West Paces off the ground and are behind Friday’s Albany Stakes runner Crazy Cubana, one of a host of unbeaten fillies in the field who struck on her debut for Ed Walker at Nottingham in early May.