'It's important to demonstrate how accessible the sales are' - Tattersalls' Sammy Stringer in the Q&A hot seat

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Sammy Stringer recently joined Tattersalls as digital marketing executive, having recently been social media account manager at JSC Communications. A graduate of the British Horseracing Authority’s development programme, Stringer was also part of the marketing departments at British Champions Series and Great British Racing, as well as heading up the marketing and operations for the Henry Cecil Open Weekend.

Where did your passion for horses come from?

Being born and bred in Newmarket, I was surrounded by horses from day one. My dad was assistant trainer to Barney Curley through my early childhood, so I was taken to racecourses up and down the country in the horse box which ignited my love for going racing.

Who do you most admire in the industry?

Sophie Able. Like myself, Sophie started in the industry by doing the BHA graduate scheme before going on to grow within various roles at the Jockey Club, including general manager at Newmarket racecourses and now as international director. She's proof that if you work hard, you can really thrive as a leader. Not only that, but she's also one of the kindest and most approachable people I have met within the industry.

You’ve had a few roles in racing communications - what are the most important lessons you’ve learned?

No idea is a stupid idea. It's important to be as creative as possible, as an idea which might not be right for a campaign now, might develop into something great later on.

How well do you think racing and bloodstock market themselves? Is there anything you think they can do better?

We're getting a lot better at showing behind the scenes of the industry and the personalities around the stars of our sport – as that is crucial to getting new fans engaged, especially in this digital era. I think it’s also important to demonstrate how accessible the sales are, whether you want to get involved as a participant or simply as an enthusiastic observer.

How do you see the landscape in digital marketing in 2026? And where do you see the future of marketing for racing and bloodstock?

Racing and bloodstock have become open to showing the behind-the-scenes of the sport on social media which hopefully will stick as people-generated content continues to thrive. The Castlebridge Consignment have started to do this well, showing off the personalities of their staff on sales days.

Do you prefer National Hunt or Flat racing?

Newmarket: home of the first two Classics and leading studs Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Flat racing. Having Newmarket racecourses, which host the first two Classics of the season, some of the most prestigious studs that stand some of the world’s leading stallions and Tattersalls on my doorstep, it's hard not to be drawn to the Flat.

Do you have a favourite horse, be it racehorse, stallion or broodmare?

I’d have to say Stradivarius. His final season coincided with my placement with Qipco British Champions Series, so I got to be part of the on-course promotion around him being the winning-most horse in the series and being inducted into the Hall Of Fame – it was great as he has such a big fan base and people did come to see him. I'm really looking forward to seeing his first crop perform on the track for owner Bjorn Nielsen and the team at the National Stud.

Give us a horse or stallion to look out for . . .

I’m The One. She might be an obvious choice after her impressive win on debut at Newbury, but I think she could be really exciting. Hopefully she lives up to her name.

Where do you see yourself in ten years' time?

I hope to still be working at Tattersalls and via the magic of digital marketing, to have attracted new buyers to the company and to the sport.

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