'It's hugely rewarding for everyone involved' - National Stud classes of 2026 graduate

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The National Stud held its graduation ceremony for students from the Thoroughbred Industry Access course and the Stud Management and Sales Consignment programmes at Newmarket's Jockey Club Rooms on Friday.

At a ceremony presided over by Rod Street and Sir Mark Prescott, Charlotte Mallett received the Tim Dunlop Memorial Award for best student; Erin Wickham the Watership Down Best Practical Award; Siddharth Naik the Alborada Trust Most Improved Award and Michelle Lage the John Pearce Foundation Award of Merit.

Other students who were awarded prizes on the day included Isshin Sunazaki, recipient of the National Stud Certificate of Recognition, Daisy Hydes and Charlotte Mallett the Gerald Leigh Charitable Trust Scholarship for Career Development in the Thoroughbred Industry and Alexander Robinson the Thoroughbred Industry Access Award for Best Student.

Anna Kerr, CEO of the National Stud, said: "The National Stud's annual graduation ceremony is always the most uplifting evening. Celebrating the hard work and dedication each graduate has put in over the course of their time with us is hugely rewarding for everyone involved. I would like to particularly thank our funders, without whom we would not be able to deliver this programme. Their support and input are invaluable."

Sir Mark Prescott with Charlotte Mallett at the National Stud graduation

The National Stud Education programme consists of the flagship Level 3 Stud Management and Sales Consignment course, the entry level Thoroughbred Industry Access course and a range of continued professional development awards covering topics such as foaling, transport and stud administration. The team welcomed more than 1,000 education visitors during 2025 and 89 per cent of graduates from the past six years are working in the thoroughbred industry. All of this year's graduates have progressed into employment or industry-related further education.

The Stud Management and Sales Consignment course begins on September 21 and is the ideal foundation for a career in racing and bloodstock. Students gain hands-on experience across both the breeding and sales seasons, alongside practical training in stud management, foaling, neonatal care and sales preparation. Practical aspects of the course are complemented by the extensive Evening Lecture Programme, industry work placements and career guidance.

Applications for the 2026 Stud Management and Sales Consignment course close on August 7. More information can be found at The National Stud - Residential Courses .

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