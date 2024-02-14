'It's been done in the best interests for the future of the event' - Goffs Yorton Sale suspended for a year

The Goffs Yorton Sale has been suspended for a year and will return in 2025 on September 4, it has been confirmed.

Yorton's David Futter, who has been producing the in-house auction of National Hunt young stock, has made the decision as he felt the stud has the quality but not the quantity of horses to justify holding it this time. Organisers will now focus on preparing a catalogue of around 50 lots for next year.

Futter said: "It has not been an easy decision to suspend the sale for 2024 but we feel it is in the best interests of the event given we don’t have the numbers of horses required to ask potential buyers to make their way to Wales.

"We are grateful to Goffs for bringing their professionalism and sharing in our enthusiasm for this venture and together we have worked hard to establish a sale with a reputation for quality and performance. We still strongly believe in starting horses earlier and in producing two-year-olds and will keep offering Yorton graduates, just in a different location in 2024.

A lot is sold at the Goffs Yorton Sale Credit: Sarah Farnsworth/Yorton

"We will maintain our focus on sourcing a quality line-up of horses and look forward to working with Goffs and welcoming everyone back to Yorton in 2025."

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent commented: "We echo David’s sentiment with regards to the decision. It’s not an easy one to make as the sale is doing very well and we want to continue to see it thrive, but in the end it has been done in the best interests for the future of the event.

"With its first Grade 1 winner coming in 2023 courtesy of Inthepocket, many outstanding pinhooking results for store and point-to-point buyers, and a new record top price set last year with a No Risk At All two-year-old selling for £165,000, the sale is performing in all sectors and it’s a credit to David and the Yorton team. We too look forward to seeing the sale return to the calendar in 2025 and working with Yorton to produce another successful sale."

