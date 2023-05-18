'It's been a very strong season for us' - Tattersalls Cheltenham May Sale bids to conclude strong campaign

What has been an exceptional season on the track and in the sales ring for Tattersalls Cheltenham and its graduates concludes at Prestbury Park on Friday, when the May Sale brings down the curtain.

With stars of the sales company mopping up at the highest level - think the likes of Envoi Allen, Gerri Colombe, Shishkin, Stay Away Fay, Tahmuras and Apple Away - there is plenty of anticipation around the final auction of the Tattersalls Cheltenham campaign.

The company's Richard Botterill said: "It's been a very strong season for us, including at the Festival Sale, where the average was £172,500. It's been solid all the way through.

"The main reason for that is that the horses have been doing very well on the track. Since 2022 we've had 14 Grade 1 winners of 20 Grade 1 races and 71 black-type races won by our graduates."

Richard Botterill: Credit: Tattersalls Cheltenham

Con McSweeney's winning bumper performer Big Dispute (lot 35), by Supreme Novices' Hurdle-winning sire French Navy and a half-brother to the useful The Nutcracker, is one highlight among the 40 horses set to go through the ring. The four-year-old struck by a length and three-quarters at Killarney on Sunday and is the sole lot offered by McSweeney's Windsor Stables.

Botterill said of the line-up: "It's a very strong catalogue and we've kept it quite selective. We've got all the regular vendors in there with some really nice horses, including the bumper winner by French Navy, sire of Marine Nationale, who won a bumper at Killarney as well."

Other lots to look out for include Crocknamohill Stables' eyecatching Moira debut winner I Can Only Imagine (4), a son of Malinas from the family of the top-class Rhinestone Cowboy; and Colin Bowe's classy Dromahane winner Chosen Judge (6), by Rule Of Law and out of a half-sister to Burton Port.

Also of note are Monbeg Stables' placed Walk In The Park half-brother to The Bosses Oscar, Foxy Walk (11), and Donnchadh Doyle's Jayapura (17), a daughter of Great Pretender who strolled to an 11-length victory on her debut at Dromahane last month.

Harley Dunne offers an intriguing lot in Chauffeur Driven (24), a Soldier Of Fortune gelding who landed a debut win at Bartlemy in cosy fashion. The four-year-old is out of Coolmara, making him a full-brother to the useful Wouldn't You Agree, and he is from the family of Grade 1 winners including RSA winner Cooldine and Blow By Blow.

Another from Donnchadh Doyle is I See The Sea (33), a son of Affinisea who was second to Chauffeur Driven and hails from the very smart family of Minella Cocooner and Journey With Me.

This year's festival hunters' chase winning trainer-rider Bradley Gibbs offers Court Cave's Defence Witness (37), a 20-length winner on his debut at Bonvilston in April and a relation to old favourite Chief Dan George.

Other sires with progeny for sale include Arctic Cosmos, Beat Hollow, Blue Bresil, Champs Elysees, Diamond Boy, Doyen, Hillstar, Jet Away, Joshua Tree, Mahler, Martaline, Masked Marvel, Milan, Pour Moi and Spanish Moon.

Monkfish is arguably the most famous recent graduate of this particular Tattersalls Cheltenham sale; the multiple Grade 1 winner sold from Cormac Doyle to Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins for £235,000 at the 2018 auction.

The sale begins at 1pm on Friday, while inspections will take place from midday on Thursday.

