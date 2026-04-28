'It's been a bit of a rollercoaster' - Gstaad breeder hoping star can add Classic glory to dam's impressive legacy

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Maywood Stud has achieved plenty in the last few years with big hitters Vandeek and Gstaad's exploits keeping the Carmarthenshire-based operation in the spotlight.

If breeding an unbeaten champion two-year-old in Vandeek and Breeders' Cup winner in Gstaad wasn't enough, then how about a 2,000 Guineas hero?

Gstaad, who features prominently in the betting for Saturday's Betfred-backed Classic , is likely to line up either at Newmarket or in the French equivalent for the Ballydoyle-Coolmore axis.

The Starspangledbanner colt was a high-class juvenile last term, landing the Group 2 Coventry Stakes by three lengths before backing up that performance with placings in the Prix Morny, National Stakes and Dewhurst.

He ended his season on a high with a dominant victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar in November.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt's participation in the first Classic of the year was thrown into doubt when a clerical error meant he was mistakenly removed from the contest, forcing the Coolmore team to stump up the £30,000 supplementary fee for the race.

Kelly Thomas of Maywood Stud, who sold Gstaad to MV Magnier for 450,000gns at the 2023 Tattersalls December Foal Sale, said: "There have been a few ups and downs, including when he was accidentally taken out and then we were wondering if he'd be supplemented. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster up to this point!

Gstaad: Breeders' Cup hero and Classic prospect was bred by Maywood Stud Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We plan to be there on Saturday and we're making all the arrangements to go. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it's very exciting. It's a very proud moment, especially as a small breeder, to have an entry in a Classic."



Gstaad is the sixth foal out of Mosa Mine, who sold to her first trainer, David Brown, for only £9,000. After 11 winless starts and three stable switches, Thomas bought Mosa Mine back through Jill Lamb for the minimum bid of £800 in Doncaster in April 2011.

Gstaad is a half-brother to five winners, a cohort headed by Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes hero Vandeek .

Since producing Gstaad, the daughter of Exceed And Excel has missed twice, but Thomas recently welcomed a precious commodity, with the 19-year-old having delivered a filly foal from the final crop of Coolmore's star-crossed stallion Wootton Bassett.

"She's a lovely filly," said Thomas. "She's got a great character, super temperament, and physically she's got everything you could hope for – she's fantastic.

"She's got a seriously lovely top on her, with lots of lovely muscle coming. She's correct and just flies around the field."

Mosa Mine has already set off for Ireland for a repeat covering by Starspangledbanner alongside her winning first foal, Lady Kheleyf.

Thomas said: "Mosa Mine's gone back to Castlehyde and she's very well. She looks amazing and is extremely content; she's giving the right signs and is showing me that she'd like to go again.

Mosa Mine returned to Gstaad's sire Starspangledbanner this year Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

"It was really sad to say goodbye to them. Both the mares and foals we've got for this year are away and the yard is quiet. It's like a ghost town, but the weather's so good that everything else is out; the yearlings are out and anything else we've got is out.

"It's quite nice because it does give us a chance to get away this weekend and head to Newmarket. We've got another horse we bred entered on Friday for William Haggas [Zennor Storm] too."

Vandeek was a Tattersalls December Foal Sale graduate when making 52,000gns to Childwickbury Stud in 2021. He then sold for 625,000gns to Stroud Coleman Bloodstock from Glending Stables at the 2023 Craven Breeze-Up Sale.

The son of Havana Grey is now nearing the end of his second season at Cheveley Park Stud.

Introduced at a fee of £15,000, he covered 161 mares in his first year at stud and his first foals have been warmly received .

Thomas said: "It's been lovely reading the feedback, especially all the social media bits and bobs which have come up.

"I've seen one in the flesh in Ireland and that was lovely. With the others, I've just seen pictures, but it seems everybody's really pleased with them."

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