‘It’s about leaving something self-preserving’ - Cambridge University Horse Racing Society hitting full stride

Oliver Burridge-Dean is a man on a mission, combining his final-year Cambridge University commitments with running a society dedicated to recruiting more young people into horseracing.

Burridge-Dean, now in the home straight in terms of studying Land Economy at St John's College, is a relative newcomer to the world of racing but his passion for the sport shines through in meeting him.

Indeed, it has grown to such an extent that he is now heading the Cambridge University Horse Racing Society, which promotes the sport within the famous seat of learning.