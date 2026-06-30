'It's a reminder of how far this sport can take you' - Mageswar PV on his Godolphin Flying Start experience

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Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Mageswar PV, who hails from India. After watching Adayar win the Derby in 2021, Mageswar was keen to develop his knowledge in racing and he duly applied to become a member of the 2025-27 Flying Start programme.

Six months ago, I arrived in Lexington in the cold, bundled up in just about every layer of clothing I'd packed. Yet it somehow feels only like yesterday. The past few weeks have brought out the Kentucky summer and rain and, more importantly, given me a real understanding of what Dan Pride calls 'the Taylor Made way.' I can still picture him at the Keeneland January Sale, showing us how to present a horse in the ring and explaining how to show horses. It is a lesson I have come back to again and again over the past month.

I spent the past five weeks on my externship at Taylor Made Farm, spending mornings in the yearling barn, prepping yearlings for the July and Saratoga sales, and afternoons in the office, split between the boarding team and the sales research team. The mornings taught me how much patience and routine go into getting a yearling ready to walk into a sales ring and look its best from the grooming, the handling, the walking, the daily repetition which turns a yearling into a polished prospect.

In the research office I was lucky to work alongside Siobhan Gavin and Claire Wilson on a range of projects, including digging into the digital sales results and compiling reports. Following the results over the last few years, I have been able to see just how much it has grown, opening another dimension to selling horses, one that brings real ease and lower costs.

It was a real thrill to handle yearlings whose siblings have already made their mark on the track. With Commandment's half-sister in our barn, I had one horse to cheer in the Belmont Stakes and he didn't disappoint, running a fine second behind Golden Tempo. Watching a race like that meant something personally. I spent time with the group when the Fasig-Tipton and Keeneland teams came to inspect yearlings for the coming sales, a lesson in just how much the eye for detail matters, and how a horse is assessed before it is catalogued.

From left: Luke O’Neill, Callum Jeffires, Mageswar PV and Adrian Redondo on the Godolphin Flying Start programme

If the past month taught me one thing, it is that the team notices the smallest details, and that nothing about preparing a horse is left to chance. It all builds towards the yearling sales at Keeneland and Fasig-Tipton, the dates everyone here has circled. Being part of that build-up has given me a real appreciation for what goes on behind the scenes to get the horse to the sales.

One of the most meaningful parts of my time on the farm had nothing to do with the sales ring. Through Frank Taylor's stable recovery programme, I got to work alongside men rebuilding their lives from addiction and earning a real second chance through the care of horses. Seeing the difference the programme has made to the graduates and how much it had changed them for the better and given them a fresh start was one of the most powerful and uplifting things I will take away from these weeks.

At the same time, back in my home country of India I was delighted when Indian owner-breeder Shapoor Mistry won the Epsom Oaks with his homebred filly Thundering On. Watching one of our own from across the water lift a Classic was a moment I will treasure, and it's a reminder of how far this sport can take you.

From day one, Mark Taylor, Katie Taylor, Logan Payne and Marshall Taylor welcomed me with open arms, showed me the ropes and guided me at every turn, helping me gain experience. My sincere thanks to the entire Taylor Made family for having me, and for showing me the Taylor Made way. Thank you to the Godolphin team and our USA co-ordinator Kathryn Banahan.

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