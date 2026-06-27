'It's a big place to go expecting a winner' - the €62,000 foal sale purchase who struck gold at Royal Ascot

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Hampton Court Stakes winner Generic has come a long way in a short period of time and he looks set to take higher rank as the year progresses.

The son of Kameko only made his debut at Kempton in March where he finished second, beaten a head. He went one better with a three-length score at Yarmouth in April before finishing second to Constitution River in the Dee Stakes at Chester. The winner franked the form spectacularly when winning the Prix du Jockey Club.

The three-year-old was bred by David Redvers, managing director of Tweenhills where Kameko resides, alongside Peter Molony and Henry de Bromhead. He sold to Jeff Smith's Littleton Stud for €62,000 at the 2023 Goffs November Foal Sale.

Redvers said: "The form of his second [at Chester] was obviously a first-class effort, I think in finishing second he broke the track record as well. It was clearly strong form and Andrew Balding in particular holds him in high regard.

"We've been following him closely and expected a big run. Ascot's a big place to go expecting a winner, nobody expects a winner there, but we were certainly hoping for a bold show."

Generic is the fifth foal out of the winning Makfi mare Adalene , making him a half-brother to Prix Cleopatre third Crohanne . Adalene produced a full-sister to Generic last year but she sadly died after foaling the filly.

Kameko was also responsible for Wimbledon Hawkeye and Defiantly , runners-up in the Wolferton and Ascot Stakes on the opening day of the meeting. The former is another Group winner for the son of Kitten's Joy, having landed the Royal Lodge Stakes at two and the valuable Nashville Derby last August.

The stallion also had a Group 1 placegetter in India when Stud Poker finished second in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Colts Championship Stakes on only his second outing.

Kameko: enjoyed a fine week at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

Redvers said: "Wimbledon Hawkeye just showed what an unbelievably tough, durable campaigner he is when you think of where he's been in the world already.

"Defiantly's a lovely horse. He sold for a lot of money to Hong Kong at Arqana but then failed on their last round of export vets, so they re-offered him at an online sale and me, Hannah [Wall] and Joseph O'Brien bought him and raced him last year. We then sold him at the end of last year to his new owners. We knew he's tough and we knew he stays all day, so it was great to see him run accordingly."

It has been a good week for fellow Tweenhills' newest resident, King Of Change. His progressive daughter Coedana landed her first Listed win at Pontefract on Sunday. The Ed Bethell-trained filly was a fine third to Estrange in last month's Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes and could head to the Yorkshire Oaks later this summer.

Coedana is the fourth individual black-type winner for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner, who has enjoyed a busy first season at Tweenhills this term and has been firing in the winners of late.

He added: "Coedana's big and incredibly powerful, she never really looked in doubt there, and she's held in the highest possible regard by Ed Bethell. It's wonderful to see her giving her connections such a run for their money.

"It also reaffirmed King Of Change's extraordinary abilities as a stallion. He remains at around the ten per cent stakes winners to runners ratio which puts him in the elite category. He's also had two first crop two-year-old winners this year, including one last week during Ascot, so he's going brilliantly."

Royal Ascot may be done and dusted for this year, but the show goes on with the yearling inspections done and foal inspections under way.

Redvers added: "We're finalising the placements as we speak, I'm sitting at my desk with the Tattersalls letter and working out who's going where, so that we've hopefully got the perfect combination of horses and sales. I think we've got a sensational bunch and I'm very excited to take them to market."

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