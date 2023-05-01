Italian joy for Gleneagles as in-form Coolmore sire stamps authority on Classics

It was all about Gleneagles at Capannelle on Italian Guineas day as the Coolmore stallion struck a double courtesy of 2,000 Guineas victor Vero Atleta and 1,000 Guineas winner Shavasana.

The son of Galileo's Classic winners were already black type performers for their sire, with Vero Atleta annexing last year's Premio Gran Criterium and Premio Vittorio Riva, while Shavasana took out the Premio Criterium Femminile in November.

Vero Atleta, who was partnered by Frankie Dettori to a four and a half length success, was bred by Corrin Stud and had sold to Marco Bozzi for just €23,000 at the 2021 Goffs Autumn Sale when consigned by Castletown Stud.

The colt is the fifth foal out of the winning Danehill Dancer mare Love Match, a daughter of Name Of Love, the winner of the Rockfel and Oh So Sharp Stakes for David Loder.

Shavasana was bred by Razza del Velino out of the Premio Mario Incisa Della Rocchetta winner So Many Shots, by Duke Of Marmalade and out of a Lando half-sister to Group 1 winners Jakkalberry, Awelmarduk and Crackerjack King, as well as multiple stakes winner Kidnapping and Listed scorer and Group 2-placed Joyful Hope.

Consigned by Oak Lodge & Springfield House Stud at the Goffs November Foal Sale in 2020, she made €75,000 to John Walsh before selling to Alduino Botti for €57,000 at the following autumn's SGA September Yearling Sale.

Gleneagles stands at Castlehyde for a fee of €17,500, having produced 25 black type winners from 39 black type performers overall.

They include top-level scorers Loving Dream (Prix de Royallieu) and Highland Chief (Man O' War Stakes) alongside the likes of 2,000 Guineas hope Royal Scotsman - winner of last year's Richmond Stakes and second in the Dewhurst - high-class fillies Insinuendo, Velocidad and Novemba - the last-named winner of the German 1,000 Guineas - and Royal Lytham and Royal Dornoch.

Gleneagles was a top-notch performer himself, winning the National Stakes at two before wins in the English and Irish Guineas as well as the St James's Palace Stakes at three. He is out of Coolmore's mighty blue hen You'resothrilling, winner of the Cherry Hinton Stakes and a Storm Cat full-sister to the brilliant Giant's Causeway.

Now 18-years-old, You'resothrilling has produced eight horses to have reached the track, all of whom have either won or placed in top-level events. They include Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Marvellous, Moyglare Stud Stakes and Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Happily, Prix de Diane victress Joan Of Arc and last year's black type winner and Irish Oaks second Toy.

