'It was one of the most thrilling victories I’ve ever shouted home' - Tattersalls' Orlaith Nangle in the Q&A hot seat

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Orlaith Nangle is a recent appointment to Tattersalls as marketing executive, having spent time at McEvoy Mitchell Racing and Coolmore America, as well as Ballyphilip Stud and completing the National Stud Diploma and the Godolphin Flying Start.

Where did your passion for horses come from?

This is a good question, as growing up I had no familial ties or background in the industry. I've always had a love for horses from a young age and used to muck out at a local riding school in exchange for free lessons. When I realised there was a possibility to make a genuine career out of my passion, I became fixated on doing so.

Who do you most admire in the industry?

This industry is filled with hugely hard-working people. Given my background, I've a particular admiration for those who are generous with their time and patience in bringing young people on. I owe a lot of my horsemanship knowledge to Paul McCartan of Ballyphilip Stud. You couldn’t meet a better judge of a horse and what’s more, a bigger gentleman.

You've worked at some esteemed operations, including McEvoy Mitchell Racing, Coolmore America and Ballyphilip Stud. What are you fondest memories from these places?

I've had great fun, met brilliant people, made fond memories at all of these places and consider myself lucky in that regard. Being fresh out of college and working a few summers in Kentucky was magical. Most recently, being a part of the 2026 Melbourne Cup-winning team with the McEvoy family and Half Yours was surreal, and I will cherish that experience for a long time.

Half Yours: being part of the 2026 Melbourne Cup-winning team was a thrill for Orlaith Nangle Credit: George Sal/Racing Photos

You've gained experience in all corners of the world; what are the main differences (in racing and bloodstock terms) between the different countries you've worked in?

The Australian business model is so different. Unlike Europe, the premium stock is offered at auction each year. Breeders will often stay in for a percentage, leading to a closer relationship between breeder and trainer. The majority of trainers are buying on spec, and therefore the horse needs to effectively be able to sell itself twice, resulting in a highly commercial environment. While the same is increasingly lamented in Europe, sire popularity and perception play a huge factor in Australia. The large presence of syndicators tends to ensure the middle market remains robust, with the growth of European-based syndicates an encouraging sign in this regard.

Australia raises its horses very naturally, with minimal handling for a large portion of the horse’s upbringing. In contrast, I was fascinated by the level of intervention in America, with the majority of foals having screws inserted.

How do you see the landscape in bloodstock marketing in 2026? And where do you see the future of bloodstock marketing?

There's been a definite recent shift in the bloodstock marketing landscape, with operations becoming more open to sharing behind the scenes content and embracing ideas from outside the industry. With the increasing societal shift from rural to urban, I think it’s important to ensure our industry is understandable and relatable to the wider public. I also believe the use of influencers and personalities – as we have seen at the likes of Royal Ascot – will continue to be a growing space and is an opportunity to engage with the younger generation.

With the increasing adoption of syndication companies in Europe, I think bloodstock marketing will become more commercial, with trainers, jockeys and agents being increasingly used as ambassadors and spokespeople.

Do you prefer jumps or Flat racing?

Flat. My hands-on experience in the industry has predominantly been on the Flat side, and I love following the pedigrees and the international bloodstock market.

Fairy Godmother: "Her run to win the Albany was one of the most thrilling victories I’ve ever shouted home" Credit: Patrick McCann

Do you have a favourite horse, be it racehorse, stallion or broodmare?

Fairy Godmother. She was bred at Ballyphilip Stud when I was there. I remember Paul looking at her as a foal in the field one day and saying, ‘This one will win the Queen Mary'. He was almost right! Her run to win the Albany was one of the most thrilling victories I’ve ever shouted home and I would urge anyone who hasn’t watched it to do so. It was a real shame she never managed to race again, but I look forward to following her progeny.

Give us a horse or stallion to look out for

She may be an obvious one, but I was very impressed by Drop Dead Gorgeous in her maiden [at Naas]. Her pedigree is exceptional, as you would expect with a name like hers, and her value for breeding alone must be staggering.

Where do you see yourself in ten years' time?

Ten years ago I didn’t realise this industry existed, which is why I sometimes feel planning too far into the future can be a futile exercise! I hope I'm still deeply involved at the heart of the industry, working alongside people I admire. I would love to be involved in trading stock in some capacity.

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