‘It was his amazing character that meant so much to those that worked closely with him’ - death of Zamindar at 32

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Smart racehorse and decorated stallion Zamindar has died at the age of 32, Juddmonte reported on Friday.

A son of Gone West bred by the operation, he was a brother of the exceptional Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas winner Zafonic and was also sent to Andre Fabre’s stable.

He claimed his biggest victory in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg and was placed in the Prix Morny and Prix de Salamandre before finishing fifth in the Guineas at Newmarket.

Zamindar was retired to Banstead Manor Stud in 1998 and has made a great impression as both sire and broodmare sire. He produced five Group 1-winning fillies headed by the unbeaten Zarkava as well as French Guineas heroine Zenda, Timepiece and Darjina.

Zarkava produced top stallion Zarak while Zenda is responsible for Juddmonte’s leading sire Kingman. Zamindar’s Listed-winning daughter Cinnamon Bay delivered New Bay.

Simon Mockridge, Juddmonte’s UK general manager, said: “It was with great sadness after 28 years at Banstead Manor Stud that we said farewell to Zamindar.

“We remember him for his power and size but above all else it was his amazing character that meant so much to those that worked closely with him. He will be greatly missed by all at Juddmonte.”

Read next:

'It demonstrates the highs and lows of breeding' - Oakgrove Stud savouring Secret Of Life's unbeaten run

Leading breeze-up purchase Senorita Bonita justifies punchy price tag at Newmarket